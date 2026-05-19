Illinois High School Football: Fenwick releases 2026 schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Illinois, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

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The latest powerhouse Illinois high school football program to announce their 2026 schedule was the Oak Park (IL) Fenwick Friars. Last season Fenwick stunned the state power East St. Louis, 38-28, for the IHSA Class 6A state championship and return a multitude of key players that helped them win the crown. Among the players back for the Friars are 2027 three-star safety Jake Thies (Iowa commitment) and three-star cornerback Josh Morgan.

The full Fenwick 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 21 – at Joliet (IL) Catholic Academy

Aug. 28 – at Oak Park (IL) and River Forest

Sep. 4 – Chicago (IL) DePaul College Prep

Sep. 11 – at Chicago (IL) St. Ignatius

Sep. 18 – at Wheaton (IL) St. Francis

Sep. 25 – New Lenox (IL) Providence Catholic

Oct. 2 – Chicago (IL) Brother Rice

Oct. 9 – Arlington Heights (IL) Saint Viator

Oct. 16 – Mundelein (IL) Carmel Catholic

The Countdown Begins! The 2026 Friar Football Schedule is Here! pic.twitter.com/qbdlsn43CE — Fenwick Football (@FenwickFB) May 17, 2026

Fenwick finished the 2025 season with a 11-3 record and as the No. 9 ranked team, per the final Illinois 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Fenwick High School

Fenwick High School, located in Oak Park, Illinois, boasts a robust athletic program that supports a variety of sports including football, basketball, and volleyball. The school’s facilities and experienced coaching staff are dedicated to fostering athletic excellence and personal growth. Fenwick’s sports programs emphasize teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship, aiming to develop well-rounded student-athletes who excel both on and off the field. The school’s commitment to balancing academics and athletics contributes to the overall development of its students.

For Illinois high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Prairie State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Illinois high school football excitement across the state.