Illinois high school football game to be played at new Ryan Field in October

When Northwestern University’s new Ryan Field opens in the fall, it already has a number of events lined up to host. One of those will be a Illinois high school football game.

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According to a press conference announcement by Northwestern, Winnetka (IL) New Trier and Evanston (IL) Township are slated to square off at Ryan Field on Oct. 16.

“Just total excitement when he let me know, and I was able to tell the kids last week … and they were thrilled out of their mind,” New Trier head coach Brian Doll said in a The Record report. “It’s a big deal for both schools. … These two schools are connected, and Isabella Street right here is the borderline and the stadium is right off Isabella. You’re talking these two communities living right here, the historic traditions, big alumni bases, and it’s just special.”

Pat Ryan Jr: Ryan Field's opening is on time for Oct. 2.



There will be no concerts at the stadium until 2027.



Other events;

ETHS will take on New Trier on Oct. 16 at the New Ryan Field.



ETHS men's and women's basketball will host New Trier at Welsh-Ryan next winter. pic.twitter.com/bbO5XFLBCn — Yoni Zacks (@YoniZacks) May 26, 2026

Last season’s meeting saw New Trier cruise past Evanston Township in a 35-6 rout. This time around, the two schools will meet at the $850-million rebuilt Ryan Field. The stadium can hold exactly 35,000 spectators, down 12,000 from the previous venue’s seating capacity.

“We specifically committed that if we were given the opportunity to host concerts and sell alcohol like other major stadiums, we would reinvest some of that revenue into community events including local high school and youth sports,” Northwestern trustee Pat Ryan Jr. said via The Record report. “Today’s announcement about these major rent-free events is just the first example of honoring those commitments to reinvest in Evanston and the broader community.”

New Trier and Evanston Township are both looking to rebound after down 2025 seasons, with the Trevians finishing last fall with a 5-5 mark and Wildkits ending at 3-6, respectively.

More about Evanston Township High School

Evanston Township High School (ETHS), located in Evanston, Illinois, is known for its strong academics and robust athletics program, especially in football and basketball. The school’s teams are known as the Wildkits, a unique mascot inspired by Northwestern University’s Willie the Wildcat. ETHS competes in the Central Suburban League and has a history of success across various sports. Its football and basketball teams are competitive, and the school has won several Illinois High School Association (IHSA) state championships in sports such as boys’ swimming and boys’ track and field. Over 1,000 students participate in 31 sports, reflecting the school’s commitment to athletics.

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