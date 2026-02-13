Illinois high school football practices for 2026 to begin on August 5

Illinois high school football players can start practicing for the 2026 season on August 5. Member schools of the Illinois High School Association settled on that date following a vote at midnight on February 12.

As the Chicago Sun-Times’ Michael O’Brien shared on X, the IHSA also approved a special bylaw that determined the number of practices a player must have before participating in sanctioned games.

Seventy-five percent (602) of IHSA member schools cast their votes, with 290 voting in favor of the proposal. Meanwhile, 245 opposed, and 67 had no opinion. In addition to establishing the date of the first practice, Illinois high school football players must complete 12 days of on-field practices, excluding Sundays, before they can participate in their first game. Each practice must be 90 minutes long.

Establishing the starting date for practices followed the IHSA’s expansion of the playoff picture by 16 teams across all eight classes, for a total of 128.

As for the classes, Chicago Mt. Carmel defeated Oswego for the Class 8A state title. Brother Rice and Fenwick won the Class 7A and 6A championships, respectively. St. Francis edged Providence for the Class 5A crown, while Montini Catholic defeated Rochester for the 4A title. Byron, Wilmington, and Lena-Winslow are the champions of 3A, 2A, and 1A, respectively.

