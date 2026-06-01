Illinois High School Football: St. Francis releases 2026 schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Illinois, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

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Coming in next from the state of Illinois when it comes to high school football schedules is the Wheaton (IL) St. Francis Spartans, which won the IHSA Class 5A state championship last season. The Spartans finished the 2025 campaign with a 11-3 record and have a chance to repeat this fall with the roster they have returning.

One of the most important returners to the Spartans for the 2026 season is running back Tivias Caldwell, who nearly rushed for almost 1,000 yards last year. Caldwell carried the rock 146 times for 936 yards and scored nine touchdowns.

The full St. Francis 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times included with each contest.

Aug. 21 – at New Palestine (IN), 7 p.m.

Aug. 28 – Chicago (IL) Clemente Community Academy, 7 p.m.

Sep. 4 – at Chicago (IL) Brother Rice, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 11 – at Chicago (IL) St. Rita, 7 p.m.

Sep. 18 – Oak Park (IL) Fenwick, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 25 – La Grange Park (IL) Nazareth Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 – at Arlington Heights (IL) St. Viator, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 9 – Niles (IL) Notre Dame College Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 16 – at Lombard (IL) Montini Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

More about St. Francis High School

“St. Francis High School is a private Catholic institution known for its academic excellence and strong community values. With a student body of approximately 700, the school offers a range of extracurricular activities, including a robust athletics program. The school ranks highly among Illinois private schools, emphasizing not only academic achievement but also the development of character through sports and community service. Students participate in various sports, contributing to a vibrant school spirit and camaraderie.”

For Illinois high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Prairie State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Illinois.