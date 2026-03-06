Illinois high school football team hires Hall of Fame coach

On Thursday, an Illinois high school football team announced the hiring of a coach with nearly 50 years of coaching experience and already inducted into a Hall of Fame in the Prairie State.

Per an announcement by the Alton School District, they announced the hiring of Illinois Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame member Rick Reinhart as the Redbird’s next head football coach. Reinhart is one of less than 50 coaches in state history to record 200 or more wins during a coaching career.

After carefully considering over twenty applications, the Alton School District is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Rick Reinhart as our new Head Football Coach.

Coach Reinhart brings outstanding head coaching experience from Mascoutah, Fairfield, Civic Memorial and Tuscola. He has a deep knowledge of the game and a passion for developing student athletes both on and off the field. His coaching philosophy is grounded in high expectations, accountability and a steadfast commitment to helping student athletes reach their goals. He understands and shares the Board of Education’s promise to provide excellent experiences for our students and our community, and his values align with the district’s mission.

Reinhart across his over four decades of being a head coach in the state of Illinois compiled an overall record of 213-202 over 42 seasons. The longtime Illinois high school football staple last coached in 2023 at Civic Memorial before retiring in 2023. Reinhart has also coached at Alton Marquette, Collinsville, Fairfield, Mascoutah and Tuscola, respectively.

The Redbirds ended this past season finishing at No. 267 in the final 2025 Illinois high school football rankings.

More about Alton High School

Alton High School, located in Alton, IL, serves as a hub for academic and extracurricular excellence. The school is known for its rigorous academic programs, including advanced placement courses, and a diverse array of clubs and activities. Its mascot, the Redbird, embodies school spirit, which is also evident in its thriving athletics program, featuring teams in sports such as football, basketball, and soccer. With a strong commitment to student success, Alton High fosters both academic and athletic achievement in a supportive environment​.

For Illinois high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Prairie State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Illinois high school football excitement across the state.