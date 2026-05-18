IMG Academy (Fla.) football reveals 2026 schedule

Florida high school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one region that is always a breeding ground for college prospects is over in the South Suncoast region (Charlotte, Manatee, Sarasota counties), with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

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The IMG Academy Ascenders have completed their entire 2026 slate of games and its another difficult schedule once again for the premier high school football program out of Bradenton, Florida.

IMG Academy had previously revealed to Rivals seven other scheduled games for the 2026 high school football season against St. Louis (HI), The St. James Academy (Va.), Cornerstone Christian (TX), New Palestine (IN), NFL Academy (UK), Hun School (N.J.) and rival St. Frances Academy (Md.). St. Frances Academy head football coach Messay Hailemariam confirmed with Rivals that the matchup with IMG Academy is slated for Nov. 13 (Friday).

Coming off an undefeated 2025 campaign, the Ascenders bring back a boatload of talent across the board, highlighted by 2027 five-star EDGE Zyron Forstall (Texas A&M commit), 2027 four-star wide receiver Eric McFarland, 2027 four-star linebacker Amarri Irvin (Notre Dame commit) and 2028 four-star quarterback Jayden Wade (Georgia commit).

The full IMG Academy 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 21 – at American Fork (UT) Lone Peak

Aug. 29 – San Antonio (TX) Cornerstone Christian

Sep. 5 – Honolulu (HI) St. Louis at Saddlebrook College

Sep. 18 – at Orlando (FL) The First Academy

Sep. 25 – Spring (TX) Legacy School of Sports Sciences

Oct. 3 – Springfield (VA) The St. James Academy

Oct. 9 – at New Palestine (IN)

Oct. 16 – London (UK) NFL Academy

Oct. 31 – Princeton (NJ) Hun School

Nov. 13 – at Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy

The Ascenders ended this past season with a 10-0 record and finishing at No. 1 in the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings and No. 3 nationally, according to the Rivals National 2025 High School Football Composite Rankings.

More about IMG Academy

Established in 1978, with a pioneering concept known as the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy, IMG Academy has since grown to become a global phenomenon. Today, IMG Academy is the world’s leading sports education brand, providing access and opportunity for student-athletes with an innovative suite of on-campus and online programming. IMG Academy is the only education brand directly responsible for filling one-quarter of all college roster spots on an annual basis. In 2021 alone, IMG Academy helped place 30,000 kids into college.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.