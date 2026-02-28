IMG Academy football to face teams from Indiana, Texas in 2026

Florida’s No. 1 high school football team from the 2025 season and nationally ranked IMG Academy Ascenders are looking to play in as many regions of the country as possible in 2026.

IMG Academy officials confirmed with Rivals on Friday night that the Ascenders’ national football team will be traveling to Indiana and Texas for the 2026 campaign. The nation’s No. 3 ranked high school football program will be facing off against Cornerstone Christian out of Texas and New Palestine, which finished as the third-ranked team out of Indiana from the 2025 season.

The Ascenders already revealed that they have scheduled four other games for the 2026 high school football season against St. Louis (HI), The St. James Academy (Va.), NFL Academy (UK) and Hun School (N.J.).

What will likely be the contest that many will look forward to involving IMG Academy for the 2026 season is when they take on rival St. Frances Academy (Md.) in the regular season finale. St. Frances Academy head football coach Messay Hailemariam has already confirmed that the matchup with IMG is slated for Nov. 13 (Friday).

Cornerstone Christian finished 2025 with a 5-4 record and ranked 285, according to the final 2025 Texas High School Football Massey Rankings. New Palestine went 14-0 last season en route to winning the IHSAA‘s Class 5A state championship and finishing no. 3, according to the final 2025 Indiana High School Football Massey Rankings.

The Ascenders ended this past season with a 10-0 record and finishing at No. 1 in the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings and No. 3 nationally, according to the Rivals National 2025 High School Football Composite Rankings.

