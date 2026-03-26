IMG Academy national boys basketball parts ways with Sean McAloon

According to an official press release from IMG Academy on Thursday afternoon, the program has parted ways with Sean McAloon as the national boys basketball coach.

“IMG Academy Basketball has parted ways with national team head coach Sean McAloon,” the press release statement says. “We are thankful for the leadership and contributions he made to our basketball program, including the growth of our national team and securing the program’s first-ever national championship in 2019.”

IMG Academy will begin an immediate search for the next leader of our national basketball team. We firmly believe this is the premier high school basketball head coaching opportunity in the country, and we are committed to identifying a coach who will continue to build on our strong foundation of developing champions both on and off the court.”

Over the course of nine seasons at the helm since the 2017-2018 campaign, McAloon compiled an overall record of 193-60.

The Ascenders ended this past season with a 21-9 record and finishing at No. 6 in the final 2025 Florida High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings and No. 47 nationally, according to the Rivals National 2025 High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings.

More about IMG Academy

Established in 1978, with a pioneering concept known as the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy, IMG Academy has since grown to become a global phenomenon. Today, IMG Academy is the world’s leading sports education brand, providing access and opportunity for student-athletes with an innovative suite of on-campus and online programming. IMG Academy is the only education brand directly responsible for filling one-quarter of all college roster spots on an annual basis. In 2021 alone, IMG Academy helped place 30,000 kids into college.

How to Follow Florida High School Boys Basketball

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