IMG Academy to pay a $1.7 million fine for accepting students with Mexican drug cartel ties

The Office of Foreign Assets Control ordered IMG Academy to pay $1,720,000 to settle its potential civil liability for welcoming students with ties to a sanctioned Mexican-based drug cartel. The student’s names and the sport they played remained confidential. However, IMG has 11 varsity programs for boys and 6 for girls.

A statement from OFAC, which is under the United States Department of the Treasury, reads:

“Between 2018 and 2022, IMG Academy entered into yearly contracts, in the form of tuition enrollment agreements (TEAs or “agreements”), with two Specially Designated National (SDN) individuals—hereafter “SDN 1” and “SDN 2,” or “the SDNs” collectively—sanctioned under the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act for providing financial support and services to a sanctioned Mexican Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) and/or to its principal leader. IMG Academy also received and processed tuition and related payments pursuant to these agreements throughout the course of its relationship with the SDNs. These agreements and transactions were undertaken for the enrollment and attendance of the SDNs’ two student-athlete children.”

This arrangement led to 83 transactions to satisfy tuition and related payment obligations. The payment obligations for the first student athlete ranged from $47,026 (half-semester) to $98,867 (full academic year). Meanwhile, the payments for the second student-athlete ranged from $100,549 to $102,235 for every full academic year.

Furthermore, OFAC states that the monetary penalty indicates the school did not voluntarily disclose the violations. However, IMG Academy cooperated with OFAC upon learning of these violations. The statement also reads:

“As a result of IMG Academy’s conduct, designated individuals who provided financial support and services to a sanctioned Mexican drug cartel were able to conduct commerce with U.S. persons and gain access to the U.S. financial system. This conduct allowed the children of two of the designated DTO’s leaders to obtain elite academic and athletic training services in the United States.”

However, after learning of the violations, IMG Academy rectified its mistakes by implementing an OFAC sanctions compliance program. The Florida-based school also hired a Chief Legal Officer who will spearhead the program’s implementation.