The Immaculata Spartans (NJ) have decided on who will lead as the head coach and program director of their football team heading into the 2026 season.

According to a press release by the team on Thursday afternoon, the Spartans have named Class of 2011 alumnus Dallas Whitaker as the new head football coach and Jeff Vanderbeek as the football program director. Whitaker takes over for Mike Columbo, who guided the team to nine victories in 2025.

“We have been working to build a competitive program,” Immaculata athletic director Tom Gambino said in the release. “This year, we will face some of New Jersey’s most formidable teams, and I know that our program could not be in better hands. We appreciate the efforts of Coach Columbo to build our program.”

🏈 Immaculata High School ushers in a new era of football.



🔥Jeff Vanderbeek & Dallas Whitaker to lead program for 2026 season.



🔗https://t.co/FBA45iByPv pic.twitter.com/ZR5kpuJYID — Immaculata High School Athletic Department (@ImmaculataHSNJ) February 5, 2026

The pair have had previous success together at Somerville High School (NJ), compiling a record of 57-7, which included a state sectional title. Between 2016 and 2021, Whitaker led one of the state’s most potent offenses, averaging 42.6 points per game.

“Sports, especially team sports, are a great collaborative endeavor where young adults can come together and work toward a common goal, building lifelong relationships along the way,” Vanderbeek said in the release. “I look forward to working with the entire Immaculata community to reach new heights both on and off the field of play.”

The Spartans went 9-3 last season and finished as the state’s No. 77 ranked team, according to the final New Jersey 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Immaculata High School

Immaculata High School, located in Somerville, NJ, is a private Catholic institution committed to academic excellence, faith formation, and character development. Known for its strong college-prep curriculum and vibrant community, IHS nurtures students to grow intellectually and spiritually. The Spartans proudly represent the school in athletics, arts, and service, cultivating leadership and a lifelong commitment to values-driven success.

For New Jersey high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Garden State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the New Jersey high school football excitement across the state.