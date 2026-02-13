Inaugural Broward County Girls Flag Football Showcase set for next week

The same organizers one of the top high school football classics, the Broward County High School Football Classic, are jumping into the girls flag football world. The inaugural 2026 Broward County Girls Flag Football takes place on Feb. 20-21 down in South Florida, with 23 total teams taking part.

Dr. Kevin Perry, the co-founder of the Broward County National High School Football Showcase, touched on the first-ever Broward County Girls Flag Football.

“With the rapid growth of Flag Football across the country and around the world, it was only natural to create an event that mirrors the tradition and impact of our flagship, the Broward County National High School Football Showcase,” Perry said. “Florida has been a trailblazer in sanctioning the sport for more than 20 years, and this new Flag Football Showcase is designed to stand alongside it as its sister event—providing the same level of exposure, competition, and opportunity for female student-athletes. As we expand participation statewide and welcome programs from other spring-sanctioned states, we are committed to building this platform into a premier national stage, just as we did with the original showcase.”

The state of Florida has been the leader when it comes to advocating for high school girls flag football, with NFL teams Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars leading the way. Both the Buccaneers and Jaguars are hosting preseason kickoff classics this week at their respective facilities.

Down below is the game schedule between Feb. 20 (Friday) and 21 (Saturday), with 12 games total scheduled:

MSAA Bracket (all games on Friday)

Dillard vs. Tequesta Trace, 2 p.m.

Falcon Cove vs. Hollywood Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Franklin vs. Pompano Beach, 5 p.m.

Coral Springs vs. Silver Lakes, 6:30 p.m.

JDCH Bracket

Dillard vs. Seminole Ridge, 2 p.m.

Boyd Anderson vs. Everglades, 3:30 p.m.

Chaminade-Madonna vs. Stoneman Douglas, 5 p.m.

Coral Glades vs. Nova, 12:30 p.m. (Saturday)

Dave & Buster’s Bracket

Cypress Bay vs. West Broward, 2 p.m.

Coconut Creek vs. Miami Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

Archbishop McCarthy vs. Western, 5 p.m.

Northeast vs. Piper, 6:30 p.m.

