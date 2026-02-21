Inaugural Lake Creek (Texas) head football coach Pat Kennedy retires

There’s been just one head football coach at Lake Creek (Texas) High School since the program began in 2018. That will change in 2026.

On Friday, Montgomery ISD announced the retirement of Lions head coach and athletic coordinator Pat Kennedy. In his tenure, Lake Creek quickly shot up the Montgomery County ranks. It went 52-36 across eight seasons under Kennedy.

“Coach Kennedy opened Lake Creek High School in 2018 as the first Head Football Coach and Athletic Coordinator, building the Lions athletic program from the ground up. What began as a brand new campus quickly developed into one of the premier athletic programs in the region under his leadership,” Montgomery ISD wrote in Friday’s press release.

Lake Creek made four playoff appearances under Kennedy and made it to the third round of the UIL Class 5A Division II state tournament on two occasions. Lake Creek won 12 games in 2022 and 2023.

Last season, the Lions finished and ended as the No. 189 team in Texas, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings.

“There are so many moments that stand out,” Kennedy said in the press release. “Our third round playoff run in 2022 was special because it reflected how far our program had come in such a short time. But beyond wins and championships, I will remember the relationships, the daily work, and the pride our student-athletes showed in representing Lake Creek.”

Kennedy previously spent two decades under Conroe ISD before moving to Montgomery. After spending the last 31 years coaching and teaching, he’s now stepping back. Lake Creek is now on the hunt for its second head football coach in school history.

