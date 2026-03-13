Indiana high school basketball coach suspended for regional championship game

As an Indiana high school basketball team continues its journey to a state championship, it must do so without its head coach for at least one game. As Kyle Smedley of the South Bend Tribune reported, Mishawaka Marian will play for the regional championship against East Chicago Central on March 14 without coach Robb Berger.

Marian Athletic Director Steve Ravotto confirmed the news that it’s a self-imposed one-game suspension for Berger. This decision is due to repeated violations of allowing a non-member of the team’s roster or staff to join their practices.

The Knights will play for their first regional championship in 4 years. However, assistant coach Matt Sobieralski will be taking the helm for this game. Berger will return in the semi-state round if Marian wins.

Coming into the regional championship, the Knights have a 17-7 record and are on a seven-game winning streak. Mishawaka Marian defeated South Bend Washington and Culver Academies in the previous playoff rounds.

Berger has been Marian’s head coach since the 2010-11 season. Since taking over the Knights’ basketball program, he has never experienced a season with fewer than 14 victories. He also has eight seasons of at least 20 victories with the Knights. His best finish was 22-4, achieved during the 2011-12 and 2019-20 seasons. Marian finished the 2024-25 Indiana high school basketball season with a 15-10 record.

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