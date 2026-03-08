Indiana high school basketball game ends with 31 total points

Indiana high school boys basketball is some of the most competitive of any state around the country as the Hoosier State thrives for hoops from the youth to professional levels. On Saturday night, a final score out of the state looked more reminiscent that of a high school football game.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) Class 3A, Sectional 18 championship game between Hanover Central Sch and Lowell Senior ended with the former coming away with a 18-13 victory.

In a comparison to Hanover Central’s football team this past 2025 season, all but four games the Wildcats scored more than what the boys basketball squad totaled on Saturday versus Lowell.

FINAL: Hanover Central 18, Lowell 13.



The Wildcats are back-to-back Class 3A Sectional 18 champions. #nwipreps — Mason Williams (@mvsonwilliams) March 8, 2026

Both teams entered the game with losing records as Hanover Central improved to 12-14 on the season and Lowell Senior finished the campaign at 7-18. At halftime, the Wildcats held a slim 10-9 lead over the Red Devils as they entered the second half that would only see 17 more points being added to the final total.

Though the point totals for each team were eye-popping, they weren’t by far the lowest amounts they’ve had this season. For Hanover Central, they were just 10 points off from the previous season-low of 28 and for Lowell, just 15 off from their lowest output, which coincidentally was also 28.

Hanover Central is the No. 235 ranked team, according to the latest Indiana 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings, with Lowell checking in at No. 281, respectively.

