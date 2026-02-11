Indiana high school basketball team retires Gordon Hayward's jersey

An Indiana high school basketball team conducted its first jersey retirement ceremony in honor of a former National Basketball Association All-Star. The Indianapolis Star’s Kyle Neddenriep reported that no future Brownsburg Bulldogs basketball player can wear Gordon Hayward’s No. 20 jersey.

Hayward, now residing in North Carolina, hasn’t been back in Indiana for years. However, this ceremony immortalizes his contributions to the team he led to the Class 4A state championship during his senior season.

The Bulldogs won the title in dramatic fashion as an 18-year-old Gordon Hayward converted a buzzer-beating shot, giving Brownsburg a one-point victory. Hayward made the shot after an Austin Fish pass from 70 feet away deflected to him. In addition to winning the championship, Hayward averaged 18 points, eight rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game during his senior year.

Tonight we honor a Bulldog legend. Congratulations to Gordon Hayward on an incredible career and the retirement of his Brownsburg jersey.#Godogs @gordonhayward pic.twitter.com/Fg0qZyvQr7 — Brownsburg Athletics (@bhsdogs) February 6, 2026

After high school, Hayward attended Butler University and played for Brad Stevens. In 2010, he led Butler to the NCAA Division I men’s basketball championship game but lost to Duke. He attempted what could have been the game-winning shot from half court, but his attempt bounced off the backboard and the rim before bouncing away.

Gordon Hayward declared for the 2010 NBA draft, and the Utah Jazz selected him in the first round (ninth overall). He also played for the Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, and Oklahoma City Thunder throughout his 14-year career. Hayward retired in 2024 with career averages of 15.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

