Indiana high school basketball teams reschedule games due to the Peach Bowl

While Indiana high school basketball games can draw thousands of spectators, they will now take a backseat as the Indiana Hoosiers football team will compete in the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Oregon Ducks.

Hence, some schools are rescheduling their matches to give their communities the chance to watch the Hoosiers compete in the Peach Bowl. One such case is the game between New Albany and Jeffersonville, originally scheduled for Friday, January 9. Instead, the two rival schools agreed to play a day earlier. New Albany posted about the change on X.

🚨🚨 SCHEDULE CHANGE🚨🚨



Game vs. Jeffersonville will now be played on Thursday, January 8th‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/rSA83B6z28 — New Albany Basketball (@NewAlbanyHoops) January 3, 2026

Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Star’s Kyle Neddenriep reported that the Indiana high school basketball tournament in Crawfordsville will be held on Thursday and Saturday. Likewise, Warren Central and Lawrence North also moved their game to Thursday, as did the Kokomo-Logansport matchup. Bloomington North will play Bloomington South on January 12 instead.

The entire state seems to be in a standstill on the 9th because the Hoosiers’ success is unprecedented. They are two victories away from the National Championship, a reality that seemed unlikely until head coach Curt Cignetti took over the program in 2024.

Before him, the Hoosiers last won the Big Ten Conference in 1967, when John Pont led them to a 9-2 record. However, they lost to USC in the Rose Bowl. Indiana’s last bowl game victory came in 1991 when Bill Mallory led the Hoosiers to a 24-0 shutout of Baylor in the Copper Bowl.

This season’s Hoosiers remain undefeated through 14 games, including a 30-20 win against the Ducks at Autzen in October of last year. After getting a CFP first-round bye, they dominated Alabama in the Rose Bowl 38-3. Indiana will face Oregon in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on January 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET.