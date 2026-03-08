Indiana High School Boys Basketball: Carmel takes down Fishers

Fishers (IN) boys basketball team entered Saturday night’s IHSAA Class 4A, Sectional 8 championship game against Carmel undefeated at 24-0 and nationally ranked at No. 4 per the National 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings and No. 1 for Indiana high school boys basketball.

The Tigers were 83-2 over the last three years heading into the contest and one of the two losses Fishers have had came to the Greyhounds. Carmel gave Fishers its third loss of the last three years, accounting for the second of those in a thrilling 50-49 victory.

To put in to context of how dominant Fishers has had the last couple of years, the Tigers are 54-2 but have not won a Indiana high school boys basketball state championship. The last two losses have been decided by one point and Fishers now heads home after its first loss of the season.

It would be Carmel senior Ben Bremer (eight points) nailing a 3-pointer late that put the Greyhounds ahead 50-49 and they never looked back. Senior small forward Evan Harrell led the charge for Carmel, scoring a team-high 18 points in the win.

Fishers senior power forward Kai McGrew would score a game-high 22 points in the loss for the Tigers. Now the Greyhounds will continue on in the IHSAA postseason and attempt to win their first state championship since 2021.

More about Carmel High School

Carmel High School, located in Carmel, Indiana, is renowned for its academic excellence, competitive athletics, and vibrant arts programs. Home to the Greyhounds, CHS is one of the largest high schools in the state and consistently ranks among the top public schools nationally. Its students excel in academics, music, theater, and a variety of sports, fostering a strong sense of community pride and achievement. CHS prepares students for success in college and beyond.

How to Follow Indiana High School Boys Basketball

For Indiana high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Hoosier State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the high school hops action throughout the season. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the hardwood excitement across the state.