Indiana High School Boys Basketball: Greg Miller steps down as Plymouth coach

Plymouth (IN) Plymouth boys basketball after just two seasons is on the search for another head coach, according to a press release by the school on Tuesday.

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The school announced that Greg Miller has stepped down as the Pilgrims’ head boys basketball coach after two seasons. Miller during his two years compiled an overall record of 17-29 overall.

“I have enjoyed my time here at Plymouth and regret leaving at this time, but an opportunity was presented to me that is something I cannot pass up on for my family.” Plymouth athletic director Josh Troyer said in a statement.

“Coach Miller did a great job helping our boys program increase their basketball knowledge and led by example every day. We are grateful for the time he invested in our program and look forward to finding the right fit for Plymouth moving forward that can build off the foundation Coach Miller leaves behind.”

It has been a difficult last few years for the Pilgrims as they have not had a winning season since the 2018-2019 campaign when they finished with a 15-9 mark. The Plymouth program is in the midst of seven below .500 seasons and now will look for a new head coach to turnaround the program.

Plymouth finished with a 7-15 record and as the No. 244 in the state, according to the final 2025 Indiana High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

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