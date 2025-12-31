Indiana High School Boys Basketball Rankings: Top 25 Teams - Dec. 30

The Indiana high school boys basketball upcoming 2025-26 season like others across the country, is in full swing as the winter sports seasons have commenced.

Continuing to top Indiana high school boys basketball are the Fishers Tigers, which is off to a sizzling 8-0 start after going 30-1 last season. The Tigers are back with plenty of talent dotted along their roster, but who else should we watch for out of Indiana when it comes to the state’s top teams?

Here’s a look at the top 25 high school boys basketball teams in the state of Indiana according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Dec. 30.

1. Fishers Tigers (8-0)

Fishers Tigers last year were just a bucket away from repeating as IHSA Class 4A state champions, falling in a heartbreaking, 67-66 decision to Jeffersonville. The team returns plenty of talent from a year ago as they continue to hold the No. 1 spot in our second set of Indiana high school boys basketball rankings. The Tigers brings back a pair of junior guards in Jason Gardner Jr. and Cooper Zachary, whom combined for around 26 points per game a season ago. Coming off a 30-1 season, the Tigers remain the team to beat as they’re off to a strong start through eight games. Gardner Jr. leads the team currently in scoring at 21.3 points per contest.

2. Lawrence North Wildcats (6-0)

Speaking of another Indiana high school boys basketball team that last year ended up falling to Jeffersonville along the way in the Class 4A state tournament was Lawrence North, as they fell to the eventual champions in a 56-49 decision. The Wildcats bring back one of the state’s top power forwards in senior Brennan Miller, who averaged 13.4 points and 8.6 rebounds last season. Also watch out for forwards Kai McGrew and Kenneth Lampley, respectively. Lawrence North has yet to drop a contest as of yet through six games.

3. Carmel Greyhounds (6-1)

Carmel started off the season with a football-like score of a game against No. 12 Zionsville, winning 35-28 to tip things off. Since then, the Greyhounds have been off and running through the Indiana high school boys basketball season so far. The month of January is certainly going to test the mettle of Carmel as they have matchups slated against No. 4 Cathedral (Jan. 3), No. 5 Plainfield (Jan. 16) and No. 20 Westfield (Jan. 10), respectively.

4. Cathedral Fighting Irish (7-1)

The Cathedral Fighting Irish dropped down a spot in our first set of regular season rankings in Indiana as they started the preseason at No. 3. Detroit Mercy commitment Keaton Aldridge, who averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists last season, is back in the lineup. Another key player that’s back for the Fighting Irish this season is guard Julien Smith, who was second on the team in scoring in 2024-25 at 13.5 points per game. Both players have come on strong this season for the Fighting Irish as Aldridge leads the team with 18.5 points, 9.5 rebounds a game and Smith is averaging 18.3, respectively.

5. Plainfield Quakers (7-0)

Rounding out the Top 5 of the Indiana high school boys basketball rankings is the Plainfield Quakers, which went 16-8 in the 2024-25 season. The Quakers have a solid roster coming back that includes senior power forward Noah Smith, who is committed to DePaul. The three-star forward has provided the punch in the front court for Plainfield as Smith is averaging 20.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per contest this winter.

Massey Ratings Indiana High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Crown Point Bulldogs (6-0)

7. Mt Vernon Marauders (10-2)

8. Pike Red Devils (7-1)

9. La Lumiere School Lakers (3-1)

10. Ben Davis Giants (4-2)

11. Noblesville Millers (5-4)

12. Zionsville Eagles (5-4)

13. Silver Creek Dragons (8-1)

14. Crispus Attucks Tigers (5-2)

15. Roncalli Royals (6-0)

16. Riley Wildcats (5-0)

17. Penn Kingsmen (5-2)

18. Brownsburg Bulldogs (6-3)

19. North Huskies (6-0)

20. Westfield Shamrocks (3-3)

21. Saint Joseph Huskies (7-3)

22. North Central Panthers (4-3)

23. Homestead Spartans (7-2)

24. Northridge Raiders (7-1)

25. Portage Indians (10-0)

