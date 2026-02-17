Indiana High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Feb. 17

The Indiana high school boys basketball 2025-26 campaign is nearing the end of the regular season as the playoffs are right around the corner.

The Fishers Tigers haven’t moved from the No. 1 spot as the top team in Indiana high school boys basketball throughout the entire 2025-26 campaign. Besides the unbeaten Tigers, which teams should we watch for out of Indiana when it comes to the state’s top boys basketball squads?

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

Here’s a look at the top 25 high school boys basketball teams in the state of Indiana according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Feb. 17.

1. Fishers Tigers (22-0)

Fishers Tigers (22-0) have been superb this entire season as they continue to chase after another IHSA Class 4A state championship. Maintaining the No. 1 spot in our latest set of Indiana high school boys basketball rankings, the Tigers are as talented as anyone in the Midwest. The Tigers brings back a pair of junior guards in Jason Gardner Jr. and Cooper Zachary, whom combined for around 26 points per game a season ago. Coming off a 30-1 season, the Tigers remain the nationally ranked team to beat as they’re off to a strong undefeated start through 22 games. Fishers will be tested in a couple of the final three games of the regular season when they take on No. 19 Zionsville, No. 37 North Central and No. 38 Portage, respectively.

2. Pike Red Devils (19-3)

Making a big jump in this week’s Indiana high school boys basketball rankings are the Pike Red Devils (19-3) as they have proven themselves worthy with impressive wins and abundance of talent. Pike has won six straight games, with a couple of the victories coming over Carmel and Zionsville. What really stands out about this rising squad is the number of Class of 2027 talent that’s on it, including four-stars Isaiah Hill and Jahari Miller. This week will certainly test the mettle of this Red Devils group as they’ll take on No. 4 Lawrence North, No. 7 Crown Point and No. 30 Lawrence Central.

3. Plainfield Quakers (18-2)

Dropping down a spot in the latest set of the Top 25 Indiana high school boys basketball rankings is the Plainfield Quakers (18-2), which have surpassed their overall win total of a season ago. The Quakers have one of the state’s best rosters coming back that includes senior power forward Noah Smith, who is already committed to DePaul. The three-star forward has provided the punch in the front court for Plainfield as Smith is averaging 20.0 points and 9.1 rebounds per game this winter for the Quakers. Plainfield has an advantageous stretch the rest of the way and should finish the regular season at 21-2.

4. Lawrence North Wildcats (17-3)

Lawrence North (17-3) have the pieces roster wise to make a serious run once again at the Class 4A state championship as they’re playing like one of Indiana’s best basketball teams right now. The Wildcats have one of the state’s top power forwards in senior Brennan Miller, who averaged 13.4 points and 8.6 rebounds last season. Also watch out for forwards Kai McGrew and Kenneth Lampley, respectively. Lawrence North only three losses of the season have come against No. 3 ranked Plainfield (see above), No. 6 Carmel and No. 21 ranked Riley. Lawrence North has a brutal two-game stretch versus No. 2 Pike and No. 16 Hamilton Southeastern, respectively.

5. Silver Creek Dragons (23-1)

Making their debut this season within the top five teams in the state of Indiana are the Silver Creek Dragons (23-1), which have won 16 straight contests. The Dragons have proven to be one of the state’s more well balanced squads when it comes to scoring the basketball as Silver Creek is averaging 73.4 points per game, with four players in double digits. Leading the way for the Dragons scoring wise is the play of 6-foot-10 senior forward Dane Caldwell, who is averaging a team-high 16.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

Massey Ratings Indiana High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Carmel Greyhounds (14-5)

7. Crown Point Bulldogs (18-1)

8. Mt Vernon Marauders (19-3)

9. Cathedral Fighting Irish (16-3)

10. La Lumiere School Lakers (7-5)

11. Ben Davis Giants (10-6)

12. Northridge Raiders (18-1)

13. Saint Joseph Huskies (17-4)

14. New Albany Senior Bulldogs (13-5)

15. Terre Haute North Vigo Patriots (17-4)

16. Hamilton Southeastern Royals (11-9)

17. Westfield Shamrocks (10-7)

18. Penn Kingsmen (14-5)

19. Zionsville Eagles (12-9)

20. Brownsburg Bulldogs (12-8)

21. Riley Wildcats (15-4)

22. Noblesville Millers (10-10)

23. Pendleton Heights Arabians (14-4)

24. Guerin Catholic Golden Eagles (15-5)

25. Chesterton Senior Trojans (16-4)