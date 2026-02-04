Indiana High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Feb. 4

The Indiana high school boys basketball 2025-26 campaign is nearing the end of the regular season as the playoffs are right around the corner.

The Fishers Tigers haven’t moved from the No. 1 spot as the top team Indiana high school boys basketball throughout the entire 2025-26 campaign. Besides the undefeated Tigers, which teams should we watch for out of Indiana when it comes to the state’s top boys basketball squads?

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

Here’s a look at the top 25 high school boys basketball teams in the state of Indiana according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Feb. 4.

1. Fishers Tigers (19-0)

Fishers Tigers (19-0) have been superb this entire season as they continue to chase after another IHSA Class 4A state championship. Maintaining the No. 1 spot in our second set of Indiana high school boys basketball rankings, the Tigers are as talented as anyone in the Midwest. The Tigers brings back a pair of junior guards in Jason Gardner Jr. and Cooper Zachary, whom combined for around 26 points per game a season ago. Coming off a 30-1 season, the Tigers remain the team to beat as they’re off to a strong undefeated start through 19 games. Fishers will be tested in a couple of the final few games of the regular season when they take on No. 21 Westfield and No. 15 Penn.

2. Plainfield Quakers (16-1)

Moving up three spots in the latest set of the Top 25 Indiana high school boys basketball rankings is the Plainfield Quakers (16-1), which have equaled their win total of a season ago. The Quakers have one of the state’s best rosters coming back that includes senior power forward Noah Smith, who is already committed to DePaul. The three-star forward has provided the punch in the front court for Plainfield as Smith is averaging 20.0 points and 9.1 rebounds per game this winter for the Quakers. Plainfield takes on No. 23 ranked Terre Haute North Vigo on Thursday night in a state showdown.

3. Lawrence North Wildcats (15-2)

Lawrence North (15-2) have the pieces roster wise to make a serious run once again at the Class 4A state championship as they’re playing like one of Indiana’s best basketball teams right now. The Wildcats have one of the state’s top power forwards in senior Brennan Miller, who averaged 13.4 points and 8.6 rebounds last season. Also watch out for forwards Kai McGrew and Kenneth Lampley, respectively. Lawrence North only two losses of the season have come against No. 2 ranked Plainfield (see above) and No. 15 ranked Riley. Lawrence North has a brutal two-game stretch versus No. 4 Carmel and No. 11 Ben Davis, respectively.

4. Carmel Greyhounds (11-4)

Carmel (11-4) have been steadily among one of Indiana high school boys basketball’s top teams this season. The month of January certainly tested the mettle of Carmel as they ended up knocking off a very good Cathedral squad, 63-62. The Greyhounds have dropped four games this season, but they have come against some of the state’s best. Carmel narrowly lost to No. 1 Fishers, 53-50, has no time to sulk in the loss as they have huge matchups coming up versus No. 3 Lawrence North, No. 19 Brownsburg and No. 22 Hamilton Southeastern, respectively.

5. Pike Red Devils (16-3)

The newest entry into the state’s elites for the 2025-26 season is the Pike Red Devils (16-3) as they have proven themselves worthy with impressive wins and abundance of talent. Pike has won three straight, with a couple of the victories coming over Carmel and Zionsville. What really stands out about this rising squad is the number of Class of 2027 talent that’s on it, including four-stars Isaiah Hill and Jahari Miller.

Massey Ratings Indiana High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Mt Vernon Marauders (16-2)

7. Silver Creek Dragons (18-1)

8. Crown Point Bulldogs (15-1)

9. La Lumiere School Lakers (5-3)

10. Cathedral Fighting Irish (14-3)

11. Ben Davis Giants (9-4)

12. Northridge Raiders (15-1)

13. New Albany Senior Bulldogs (10-4)

14. Zionsville Eagles (10-8)

15. Penn Kingsmen (11-3)

16. Portage Indians (17-0)

17. Saint Joseph Huskies (12-4)

18. Noblesville Millers (9-8)

19. Brownsburg Bulldogs (9-7)

20. Pendleton Heights Arabians (12-3)

21. Westfield Shamrocks (8-6)

22. Hamilton Southeastern Royals (8-9)

23. Terre Haute North Vigo Patriots (14-4)

24. Riley Wildcats (11-4)

25. Chesterton Senior Trojans (13-3)

