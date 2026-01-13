Indiana High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Jan. 13

The Indiana high school boys basketball 2025-26 season is officially in the second half of the season as teams are jockeying for position as the playoffs loom ahead.

The Fishers Tigers remain the top team Indiana high school boys basketball as they’re off to a sizzling 11-0 start after going 30-1 last season. Besides the Tigers, which teams should we watch for out of Indiana when it comes to the state’s top squads?

Here’s a look at the top 25 high school boys basketball teams in the state of Indiana according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Jan. 13.

1. Fishers Tigers (13-0)

Fishers Tigers (13-0) are looking to right the wrong of a year ago and chase after another IHSA Class 4A state championship. The team returns plenty of talent from a year ago as they continue to hold the No. 1 spot in our second set of Indiana high school boys basketball rankings. The Tigers brings back a pair of junior guards in Jason Gardner Jr. and Cooper Zachary, whom combined for around 26 points per game a season ago. Coming off a 30-1 season, the Tigers remain the team to beat as they’re off to a strong undefeated start through 13 games. Gardner Jr. leads the team currently in scoring at 21.0 points per contest and Kai McGrew second at 16.3, respectively. Fishers will be tested in the coming days against No. 22 Centerville, No. 26 Brownsburg and No. 39 Avon.

2. Carmel Greyhounds (9-1)

Carmel (9-1) started off the Indiana high school boys basketball season with a football-like score of a game against No. 17 Zionsville, winning 35-28 to tip things off. Since then, the Greyhounds have been off and running through the Indiana high school boys basketball season so far. The month of January is certainly going to test the mettle of Carmel as they have already knocked off a very good Cathedral squad, 63-62, and future matchup slated against No. 5 ranked Plainfield, which should be the Game of the Week in Indiana.

3. Lawrence North Wildcats (10-1)

Lawrence North (10-1) came within a few possessions of being the Class 4A state champs last year and have gotten out to a strong start to make another run. The Wildcats bring back one of the state’s top power forwards in senior Brennan Miller, who averaged 13.4 points and 8.6 rebounds last season. Also watch out for forwards Kai McGrew and Kenneth Lampley, respectively. Lawrence North only loss of the season thus far came against No. 15 ranked Riley. Next week on Tuesday night Lawrence North has one of the top games in the state when they face No. 5 Plainfield (11-1).

4. Crown Point Bulldogs (11-0)

The undefeated Crown Point Bulldogs (11-0) remain in the fourth spot in our latest Illinois high school boys basketball rankings after the impressive start to the season they have had. Arguably the team’s most impressive victory to date was a recent 59-55 victory over the Brownsburg Bulldogs as they had then improved to 9-0 on the season. Leading the way for Crown Point this season is the play of Illinois-Chicago commitment Dikembe Shaw and power forward Ty Kennedy, respectively. Next challenge for the Bulldogs should come next week against No. 24 ranked Chesterton Senior (10-2).

5. Plainfield Quakers (11-1)

Rounding out the Top 5 of the Indiana high school boys basketball rankings is the Plainfield Quakers (11-1), which went 16-8 a season ago. The Quakers have one of the state’s best rosters coming back that includes senior power forward Noah Smith, who is already committed to DePaul. The three-star forward has provided the punch in the front court for Plainfield as Smith is averaging 20.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game this winter for the Quakers. This upcoming Friday night Plainfield has a huge matchup with No. 2 ranked Carmel (9-1).

Massey Ratings Indiana High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Pike Red Devils (10-2)

7. Mt Vernon Marauders (11-2)

8. Ben Davis Giants (7-2)

9. Silver Creek Dragons (14-1)

10. Cathedral Fighting Irish (7-3)

11. La Lumiere School Lakers (4-2)

12. Noblesville Millers (8-5)

13. New Albany Senior Bulldogs (6-3)

14. Northridge Raiders (10-1)

15. Penn Kingsmen (7-2)

16. Westfield Shamrocks (5-4)

17. Zionsville Eagles (6-6)

18. Portage Indians (13-0)

19. Homestead Spartans (8-2)

20. Decatur Central Hawks (10-1)

21. Hamilton Southeastern Royals (5-6)

22. Anderson Indians (7-2)

23. Saint Joseph Huskies (8-4)

24. Chesterton Senior Trojans (10-2)

25. Pendleton Heights Arabians (8-2)

