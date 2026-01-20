Indiana High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Jan. 20

The Indiana high school boys basketball 2025-26 season begins to make its trajectory into the final several games of the campaign.

The Fishers Tigers haven’t moved from the No. 1 spot as the top team Indiana high school boys basketball as they’re off to a sizzling 15-0 start after going 30-1 last season. Besides the undefeated Tigers, which teams should we watch for out of Indiana when it comes to the state’s top boys basketball squads?

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

Here’s a look at the top 25 high school boys basketball teams in the state of Indiana according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Jan. 20.

1. Fishers Tigers (15-0)

Fishers Tigers (15-0) have been superb this season as they continue to chase after another IHSA Class 4A state championship. The team returns plenty of talent from a year ago as they continue to hold the No. 1 spot in our second set of Indiana high school boys basketball rankings. The Tigers brings back a pair of junior guards in Jason Gardner Jr. and Cooper Zachary, whom combined for around 26 points per game a season ago. Coming off a 30-1 season, the Tigers remain the team to beat as they’re off to a strong undefeated start through 15 games. Gardner Jr. leads the team currently in scoring at 21.0 points per contest and Kai McGrew at 15.0, respectively. Fishers will be tested this upcoming Friday night when they take on No. 30 Avon.

2. Lawrence North Wildcats (14-1)

Lawrence North (14-1) have the pieces roster wise to make a serious run once again at the Class 4A state championship as they’re playing like Indiana’s best basketball team right now. The Wildcats have one of the state’s top power forwards in senior Brennan Miller, who averaged 13.4 points and 8.6 rebounds last season. Also watch out for forwards Kai McGrew and Kenneth Lampley, respectively. Lawrence North only loss of the season thus far came against No. 15 ranked Riley. Lawrence North tonight has one of the top games in the state when they face No. 5 Plainfield (13-1).

3. Carmel Greyhounds (10-2)

Carmel (10-2) started off the Indiana high school boys basketball season with a football-like score of a game against No. 17 Zionsville, winning 35-28 to tip things off. Since then, the Greyhounds have been off and running through the Indiana high school boys basketball season so far. The month of January is certainly going to test the mettle of Carmel as they have already knocked off a very good Cathedral squad, 63-62. The Greyhounds did drop their second game of the season, this time against No. 5 ranked Plainfield, 50-47. Carmel has no time to sulk in the loss as they have huge matchups coming up versus No. 6 Pike, No. 10 Ben Davis and No. 26 Brownsburg.

4. Crown Point Bulldogs (13-0)

The undefeated Crown Point Bulldogs (13-0) can’t shake themselves out of the fourth spot in our latest Illinois high school boys basketball rankings as they are one of very few teams unbeaten to this point. Arguably the team’s most impressive victory to date was a recent 59-55 victory over the Brownsburg Bulldogs as they had then improved to 9-0 on the season. Leading the way for Crown Point this season is the play of Illinois-Chicago commitment Dikembe Shaw and power forward Ty Kennedy, respectively. Next challenge for the Bulldogs should come Friday night against No. 24 ranked Chesterton Senior (10-2).

5. Plainfield Quakers (13-1)

Rounding out the Top 5 of the Indiana high school boys basketball rankings is the Plainfield Quakers (13-1), which went 16-8 a season ago. The Quakers have one of the state’s best rosters coming back that includes senior power forward Noah Smith, who is already committed to DePaul. The three-star forward has provided the punch in the front court for Plainfield as Smith is averaging 20.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game this winter for the Quakers. This upcoming Friday night Plainfield has a huge matchup with No. 2 ranked Carmel (9-1).

Massey Ratings Indiana High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Pike Red Devils (13-3)

7. Mt Vernon Marauders (12-2)

8. Silver Creek Dragons (16-1)

9. Cathedral Fighting Irish (9-3)

10. Ben Davis Giants (8-3)

11. La Lumiere School Lakers (4-2)

12. New Albany Senior Bulldogs (8-3)

13. Noblesville Millers (8-6)

14. Northridge Raiders (11-1)

15. Zionsville Eagles (8-6)

16. Hamilton Southeastern Royals (7-6)

17. Penn Kingsmen (8-2)

18. Portage Indians (14-0)

19. Pendleton Heights Arabians (10-2)

20. Saint Joseph Huskies (10-4)

21. Riley Wildcats (10-3)

22. Westfield Shamrocks (5-5)

23. Chesterton Senior Trojans (11-2)

24. Homestead Spartans (9-3)

25. Anderson Indians (8-3)

