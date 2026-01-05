Indiana High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Jan. 5

The Indiana high school boys basketball finished up holiday tournaments and head into the second half of the 2025-26 season as teams begin to establish themselves within their respective districts, regions.

Continuing to top Indiana high school boys basketball are the Fishers Tigers, which is off and running to a sizzling 11-0 start after going 30-1 last season. The Tigers are back with plenty of talent dotted along their roster, but who else should we watch for out of Indiana when it comes to the state’s top teams?

Here’s a look at the top 25 high school boys basketball teams in the state of Indiana according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Jan. 5.

1. Fishers Tigers (11-0)

Fishers Tigers last year were just a bucket away from repeating as IHSA Class 4A state champions, falling in a heartbreaking, 67-66 decision to Jeffersonville. The team returns plenty of talent from a year ago as they continue to hold the No. 1 spot in our second set of Indiana high school boys basketball rankings. The Tigers brings back a pair of junior guards in Jason Gardner Jr. and Cooper Zachary, whom combined for around 26 points per game a season ago. Coming off a 30-1 season, the Tigers remain the team to beat as they’re off to a strong undefeated start through 11 games. Gardner Jr. leads the team currently in scoring at 21.0 points per contest and Kai McGrew second at 15.6, respectively.

2. Carmel Greyhounds (8-1)

Carmel started off the Indiana high school boys basketball season with a football-like score of a game against No. 12 Zionsville, winning 35-28 to tip things off. Since then, the Greyhounds have been off and running through the Indiana high school boys basketball season so far. The month of January is certainly going to test the mettle of Carmel as they have already knocked off a very good Cathedral squad, 63-62, and future matchups slated against No. 5 Plainfield (Jan. 16) and No. 18 Westfield (Jan. 10), respectively.

3. Lawrence North Wildcats (9-1)

Speaking of another Indiana high school boys basketball team that last year ended up falling to Jeffersonville along the way in the Class 4A state tournament was Lawrence North, as they fell to the eventual champions in a 56-49 decision. The Wildcats bring back one of the state’s top power forwards in senior Brennan Miller, who averaged 13.4 points and 8.6 rebounds last season. Also watch out for forwards Kai McGrew and Kenneth Lampley, respectively. Lawrence North only loss of the season thus far came against No. 15 ranked Riley.

4. Crown Point Bulldogs (9-0)

The undefeated Crown Point Bulldogs (9-0) made the biggest jump in this week’s set of Illinois high school boys basketball rankings as they entered the Top 5. Arguably the team’s most impressive victory to date was last week’s 59-55 victory over the Brownsburg Bulldogs as they improved to 9-0 on the season. Leading the way for Crown Point this season is the play of Illinois-Chicago commitment Dikembe Shaw and power forward Ty Kennedy, respectively.

5. Plainfield Quakers (9-1)

Continuing to round out the Top 5 of the Indiana high school boys basketball rankings is the Plainfield Quakers (9-1), which went 16-8 in the 2024-25 season. The Quakers have a solid roster coming back that includes senior power forward Noah Smith, who is committed to DePaul. The three-star forward has provided the punch in the front court for Plainfield as Smith is averaging 21.2 points and 8.9 rebounds per contest this winter.

Massey Ratings Indiana High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Pike Red Devils (9-1)

7. Mt Vernon Marauders (10-2)

8. Cathedral Fighting Irish (7-3)

9. La Lumiere School Lakers (4-1)

10. Ben Davis Giants (6-2)

11. Silver Creek Dragons (12-1)

12. Noblesville Millers (7-4)

13. Crispus Attucks Tigers (5-2)

14. Northridge Raiders (9-1)

15. Riley Wildcats (6-1)

16. New Albany Senior Bulldogs (5-3)

17. Zionsville Eagles (5-5)

18. Westfield Shamrocks (4-3)

19. Penn Kingsmen (5-2)

20. Decatur Central Hawks (9-1)

21. Portage Indians (11-0)

22. Saint Joseph Huskies (7-3)

23. Brownsburg Bulldogs (6-5)

24. Roncalli Royals (7-1)

25. Homestead Spartans (7-2)

