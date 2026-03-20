Indiana High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Mar. 20

The Indiana high school boys basketball 2025-26 season is coming to a close with state champions on the horizon to be crowned at the IHSAA championships.

The Fishers Tigers despite not coming away with a state championship, have not move from the No. 1 spot as the top team in the latest set of Indiana high school boys basketball of the 2025-26 season. Besides the Tigers, which teams should we watch for out of Indiana when it comes to the state’s top boys basketball squads?

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

Here’s a latest look at the top 25 high school boys basketball teams in the state of Indiana according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Mar. 20.

1. Fishers Tigers (25-1)

Fishers Tigers (25-1) were in hopes of bringing home another IHSA Class 4A state championship, but fell short when they were upset by Carmel, 50-49. Maintaining the No. 1 spot in our latest set of Indiana high school boys basketball Top 25 rankings, the Tigers are as talented as anyone in the Midwest and arguably the country when it comes to public schools. The Tigers brings back a pair of junior guards in Jason Gardner Jr. and Cooper Zachary, whom combined for around 26 points per game a season ago. Coming off a 30-1 2024-25 season, the Tigers had remained a nationally ranked team as they’re off to a strong undefeated start through 26 total games.

2. Pike Red Devils (23-4)

Remaining firm at the No. 2 spot in this week’s latest set of Indiana high school boys basketball rankings are the Pike Red Devils (23-4) as they have proven themselves worthy with impressive wins and abundance of talent. Pike had won 11 straight games, until they fell to Mt Vernon in the IHSAA Class 4A Southport Regionals. What had really stood out about this squad during the course of the season is the number of Class of 2027 talent that’s on it, including four-stars Isaiah Hill and Jahari Miller.

3. Mt Vernon Marauders (25-3)

The very team to knock out Pike (see above) in the IHSAA Class 4A Southport Regionals was the Mt Vernon Marauders (25-3) as they find their way into the Top 5 of this week’s rankings. The Marauders have been led all season long by the play of 6-foot-2 forward Luke Ertel, who also plays on the football team as well. Ertel this season has averaged over 24 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game. Up next for Mt. Vernon is Decatur Central in the IHSAA Class 4A Boys Basketball State Tournament.

4. Silver Creek Dragons (28-1)

Remaining among the top five teams in the state of Indiana are the Silver Creek Dragons (28-1), which have won 21 straight contests. The Dragons have proven to be one of the state’s more well balanced squads when it comes to scoring the basketball as Silver Creek is averaging 73.8 points per game, with four players in double digits. Leading the way for the Dragons scoring wise is the play of 6-foot-10 senior forward Dane Caldwell, who is averaging a team-high 16.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Silver Creek will take on Roncalli in the IHSAA Class 3A Boys Basketball State Tournament.

5. Crown Point Bulldogs (23-1)

The undefeated Crown Point Bulldogs (23-1) take the fifth spot in our latest Illinois high school boys basketball rankings as they are one of very few teams with just one loss to this point. Arguably the team’s most impressive victory to date was a recent 59-55 victory over the Brownsburg Bulldogs as they had then improved to 9-0 on the season. Leading the way for Crown Point this season is the play of Illinois-Chicago commitment Dikembe Shaw and power forward Ty Kennedy, respectively. Next challenge for the Bulldogs will be Saturday at the IHSAA Class 4A Boys Basketball State Tournament against Fort Wayne Snider.

Massey Ratings Indiana High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Plainfield Quakers (21-3)

7. Carmel Greyhounds (18-7)

8. Cathedral Fighting Irish (20-5)

9. La Lumiere School Lakers (9-5)

10. Lawrence North Wildcats (19-6)

11. Northridge Raiders (25-1)

12. New Albany Senior Bulldogs (21-5)

13. Ben Davis Giants (13-7)

14. Hamilton Southeastern Royals (14-10)

15. Terre Haute North Vigo Patriots (23-4)

16. Saint Joseph Huskies (22-5)

17. Riley Wildcats (20-5)

18. Zionsville Eagles (13-11)

19. Brownsburg Bulldogs (15-10)

20. Noblesville Millers (14-11)

21. Westfield Shamrocks (12-9)

22. Brebeuf Jesuit Prep Braves (17-8)

23. Penn Kingsmen (17-7)

24. Guerin Catholic Golden Eagles (20-6)

25. Chesterton Senior Trojans (25-4)