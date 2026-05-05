Indiana High School Boys Basketball: Zionsville head coach J.R. Howell steps down

A prominent Indiana high school boys basketball program is now on the hunt for its next head coach.

After six seasons in charge at Zionsville, J.R. Howell stepped down on Tuesday, according to the Indy Star’s Kyle Neddenriep.

The Eagles went 13-11 last season and finished as the No. 18 team in Indiana, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings. Zionsville went 77-62 in six seasons under Howell, who was previously an assistant at Carmel before taking over the Eagles during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“I feel like I have left the program in a really good spot,” Howell told The Lebanon Reporter. “We have a lot of guys coming back and they can do something special. When you look at our feeder program, it continues to grow and we have increased our camp numbers every year, so parents are believing in us. I feel like K-12 this program is in a good spot and has a chance to explode in the next few years. I am really proud of that.”

Howell was previously the head coach at Caston and Boone throughout the 2010s. According to Neddenriep, Howell is departing Zionsville for a new opportunity elsewhere.

Zionsville picked up wins over the likes of Ben Davis, Westfield, Noblesville and Hamilton Southeastern last season. The Eagles finished the season on a 3-5 skid, with their final game of the season being a 42-38 loss to Noblesville.

Looking to stay afloat in the uber-competitive Hoosier State, Zionsville will now enter a new era ahead of the 2026-27 season.

About Zionsville

“Zionsville Community High School (ZCHS) is a top-rated public school located in Zionsville, Indiana. Known for academic excellence, strong athletics, and outstanding arts programs, ZCHS fosters a supportive and challenging environment. Home of the Eagles, the school emphasizes leadership, innovation, and community service, preparing students for success in college and beyond. The vibrant school culture reflects pride, spirit, and achievement at every level.”

How to Follow Indiana High School Boys Basketball

For Indiana high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the state, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Hoosier State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the high school hops action throughout the season. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the hardwood excitement across the state.