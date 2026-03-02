Indiana high school football 5-star recruit gets to run at NFL Combine

The goal for every high school football star is to eventually make it to the NFL Combine in Indiana three to five years after they graduate — and then to hear their name called on draft day. Hundreds of former college players got their chance to impress this week in Indiana before scouts and team executives, but prior to that a number of local high school prospects got to step onto the field at Lucas Oil Stadium, too.

Ahead of the opening of the combine last Thursday, the prep recruits helped the NFL through a dress rehearsal of sorts to get all of the kinks ironed out of the events before it officially began.

Among those in attendance was five-star wide receiver prospect Monshun Sales out of Lawrence North in Indianapolis. And Sales was even featured briefly in NFL Network’s broadcast of the combine, as they simultaneously compared his 40-year dash to that of host Rich Eisen.

Unsurprisingly, Sales’ 40 time would’ve stacked up much closer to the future pros running this week than Eisen’s. The broadcast crew added that they expect to see Sales back in Indy in a few years participating in the combine.

“Yeah, we’ll see him in a couple years. We will see him back here in another capacity,” they said.

The Rich Eisen SimulCam put 2027 5 ⭐️ WR Monshun Sales’ speed on full display at this year’s NFL mock combine.



Sales is an Alabama target and regarded as the No. 1 wide receiver in the ‘27 class. pic.twitter.com/9LH3nDvgNH — Crimson Coverage (@CrimsonCoverage) March 1, 2026

His time on that run wasn’t revealed, but Sales has previously reported a 4.43-second 40 and ran a scorching 10.81 100-meter dash at the Indiana high school state track and field championship. Maybe more impressive, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound Sales won the state title in the 200 (21.09) and was part of the championship 4×100 team (40.85).

Sales is the country’s No. 1 wide receiver

With his combination of size and speed, Sales has emerged as the top-ranked wide receiver in the 2027 class, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is tabbed as a five-star by all three major recruiting services and has drawn interest from coast to coast.

“Sales touts arguably the highest upside of any wide receiver prospect in the 2027 cycle,” Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings, said recently. “He’s a freaky athlete with sub-22.0 second speed in the 200 meters at 6-foot-4.5, 205 pounds. Sales is a vapor trail on Friday nights, showing the ability to take the top off defenses, by way of blistering man coverage on vertical routes. His ball skills have continued to improve, as he showed the ability to make adjustments and win in contested catch situations as a junior. We also like that Sales shows physicality at safety, working as a two-way player at Indianapolis Lawrence North.”

He recently named Indiana, Miami, Alabama and Ohio State as his top four schools. Each are set to get an official visit this summer.