Indiana High School Football: Brownsburg releases 2026 slate
High school football schedules for the 2026 season are rolling out rapidly across the country, and Indiana continues to stand out as a premier pipeline for college recruits. This upcoming fall is no different, with numerous programs nationwide now finalizing and releasing their complete 2026 schedules.
Indiana’s top high school football team, the Brownsburg Bulldogs, recently announced their 2026 schedule via social media and its filled with intriguing matchups. The one that stands out the most on the fall slate of games is a Aug. 28 home game against Georgia power Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School (Ga.). The Bulldogs are coming off an undefeated season, which included winning the IHSAA Class 6A state championship in a 38-31 win over Westfield.
Brownsburg is set to return a bevy of key returners to the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, including junior quarterback Oscar Frye (2,505 yards, 29 touchdowns), 2027 three-star wide receiver Branden Sharpe and three-star defensive lineman Dami Sowunmi.
The full Brownsburg 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with official game times to be announced at a later date.
Brownsburg Football 2026 Schedule
Aug. 21 – at Lawrence North
Aug. 28 – Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School (Ga.)
Sep. 4 – at Franklin Central
Sep. 11 – Avon
Sep. 18 – at Fishers
Sep. 25 – Westfield
Oct. 2 – at Zionsville
Oct. 9 – Noblesville
Oct. 16 – at Hamilton Southeastern
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The Bulldogs ended this past season finishing ranked No. 1 in the state, according to the final 2025 Indiana High School Football Massey Rankings.
More about Brownsburg High School
Brownsburg High School in Brownsburg, Indiana, offers a dynamic athletic program with a variety of sports, including football, basketball, and swimming. Known for its competitive edge and comprehensive training, Brownsburg emphasizes both athletic and academic excellence. The school features modern facilities and dedicated coaching staff, focusing on developing student-athletes’ skills, teamwork, and leadership. Brownsburg’s athletic programs aim to foster a supportive and challenging environment, encouraging students to excel in both sports and academics.
How to Follow Indiana High School Football
For Indiana high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Hoosier State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Indiana.