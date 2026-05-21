Indiana high school football head coach steps down after 4 months into the job

A Indiana high school football head coach has stepped down after only four months into the job, according to a press release by the school.

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Per a press release by Plymouth High School (Ind.) on Wednesday, it was announced that head football coach Ron Shaffer has stepped down from his position. Shaffer accepted the head coaching position earlier this year, coming over after a successful stint at Rochester Community Sch (Ind.). Below is the full press release by the school on Shaffer’s resignation:

Ron Shaffer has informed Plymouth High School of his decision to resign from his positions as Head Football Coach and Dean of Students effective immediately.

In his message to school leadership, Shaffer shared that the decision “was not made lightly,” and that after”careful consideration,” he believes stepping aside is “the right thing to do for the program and Plymouth High School.”

Our focus remains on supporting student-athletes, coaching staff, and the football program as we move forward. Plymouth High School will work quickly and thoughtfully to determine the next steps to ensure stability for our players and school community. We appreciate the continued support of Plymouth Athletics.

Less than five months after being named the new @PlymouthRockies head coach, Ron Shaffer has resigned before ever coaching a game. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/Ko87Pi2Vvz — Kyle Smedley (@KyleMSmedley) May 20, 2026

Shaffer led Rochester from 2021 to 2025, compiling a 39-13 overall mark as head football coach before taking over at Plymouth towards the beginning of this season. Plymouth is looking to turn things around as the program has had only one winning season in the last six years of Indiana high school football.

The Rockies ended this past season with a 4-7 record and finishing at No. 122 in the final 2025 Indiana High School Football Massey Rankings.

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