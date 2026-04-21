Indiana high school football state champion head coach steps down

A Indiana high school football team is coming off winning their first ever state championship in program history, but will be on the search for a new head coach now.

According to an social media announcement, Connor Simmons announced that he’s stepping down as the head coach of the Cascade Cadets (IN). Simmons guided the Cadets to their first-ever state title in 2025, defeating Bishop Luers, 29-14, for the state’s Class 3A championship.

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“For the last 6 years I have dedicated every ounce of energy to Cascade Football and after much consideration and reflection with my family, I have made the difficult decision to hang up the whistle and step down as the Head Football Coach and Teacher at Cascade High School following this school year,” Simmons said in his statement.

“I will be pursuing a step up into an administration role pending school board approval at an Indiana High School. This program has meant more to me than I can ever fully put into words. The relationships, off-seasons, Friday Nights, wins, losses and everything in between, they are all memories that I will have and cherish for the rest of my life.”

Simmons over the course of six seasons guiding Cascade, he compiled a 43-26 record as the team has gone 25-1 the last two campaigns. In the previous four seasons before the 2024-25 seasons, Simmons went 18-25.

Now one of Indiana high school football’s top high school programs will be looking for a new head coach as Simmons steps away from a rising Cascade team. What can’t be denied is the job Simmons has done, including bringing home the Cadets their first state title in football.

Cascade ended the last season with a 15-0 record and as the state’s No. 29th ranked team, according to the final Indiana 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

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