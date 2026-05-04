Indiana's IHSAA shoots down proposal to have shot clocks for 2028-29 season

As one state, New Jersey, decided on passing a vote to require all schools to install and use shot clocks starting with the 2027-28 season, another one ultimately went against it overwhelmingly.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) on Monday rejected a proposal to have shot clocks starting with the 2028-29 season, with 17 voting against and only one in favor. The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) was the group that submitted the proposal to the IHSAA.

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“Tradition certainly carries a lot here in Indiana. Maybe more than other states,” IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig said to WISH-TV on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) narrowly passed a vote, 170-166, to require all schools throughout the Garden State to use shot clocks beginning with the 2027-28 campaign. New Jersey became the 33rd state to approve having shot clocks for high school basketball.

The IHSAA board of directors reported that only 79 administrators voted in favor of the proposal, with 245 voting against it during school administrator meetings held across the state of Indiana just last month. The IBCA sent out a survey to boys and girls coaches around the state, with 70 percent sending back that they were in favor of the initiative to install shot clocks.

Per multiple reports, Neidig estimates that it would cost roughly around $10,000 per school to install a shot clock to each gymnasium.

Instead of Indiana becoming the 34th state in the nation to have shot clocks for high school basketball, they will have to wait another year to revisit the matter.

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