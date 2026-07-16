Inspire the City Invitational 2026 matchups announced

Four of the best teams in the state of Louisiana will meet at the NFL’s New Orleans Saints’ Caesars Superdome on Sep. 19th for two stand out matchups at the Inspire the City Invitational.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

According to a release, the 83,000-seat NFL stadium will serve host to nationally ranked Edna Karr (La.) will face off against Ruston (La.) and St. Augustine (La.) will square off with East Ascension (La.). The former will kickoff at 3 p.m. and the latter at 6:30 p.m.

“The excitement continues with the Inspire the City Invitational, a premier showcase of high school athletics, school spirit, and community pride. This unforgettable event will bring together talented student-athletes, families, alumni, and supporters for a celebration of teamwork, dedication, and excellence.

The invitational will feature two games featuring Nationally-ranked Edna Karr High School vs. Ruston High School kicking off at 3:00 pm and St. Augustine High School vs. East Ascension High School kicking off at 6:30 pm.”

Edna Karr heads into the 2026 campaign as the No. 1-ranked team in all of the Pelican State, according to the Louisiana Top 25 High School Football Massey Preseason Rankings.

The Cougars feature Power 4 prospects like four-star EDGE Juelz Batiste, three-star IOL Zyion Wesley and 2028s Ky’mani Henry and Marlon Jones, respectively. Batiste will lead a defensive unit that only yielded 11 points per game on their way to winning the LHSAA Division I Select state championship in 2025.

Last season, Edna Karr won 13 of their 14 victories by double digits on the way to finishing undefeated at 14-0. The only game that was a one-score decision was a 24-17 victory over Plantation American Heritage back in September.

The Purple Knights will feature one of the state’s top wide receiving corps, with 2027 four-star Miguel Whitley (46 catches, 869 yards) and three-star Ray’Quan Williams (31 catches, 647 yards), respectively.

Inspire the City Invitational 2026

Edna Karr vs. Ruston, 3 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. East Ascension, 6:30 p.m.

For Louisiana high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Pelican State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Louisiana high school football excitement across the state.