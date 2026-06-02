Internet phenom 'Blaze' Ingram announces high school choice

One of the most well known internet phenoms from the world of youth football is now heading to the high school ranks for his freshman season.

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Class of 2030 athlete Rudolph ‘Blaze’ Ingram announced on Instagram on Monday night that he’s heading to play for Tampa (Fla.) Gaither. Ingram will be joining a Cowboys’ team, led by head coach Kirk Karsen, that has seen their fair share of movement via transfers lately.

Over the past weekend, Class of 2028 quarterback Daniel Terry announced leaving Wesley Chapel (Fla.) Wiregrass Ranch for Gaither after a strong sophomore campaign for the Bulls. Last season at Wiregrass Ranch, Terry threw for 2,578 yards and scored 23 touchdowns.

Ingram currently has 10 collegiate offers he has announced, with the latest being University of San Antonio-El Paso. Among the other schools that have offered Ingram are Alabama State, Central State, Colorado State, Delaware State, Florida A&M, FIU, Sacramento State, SMU and Warner University.

The rising freshman sensation, known by many as ‘Blaze’, has quite the following all over social media on several different platforms. On Instagram is where you can find plenty of his highlights, where he has over 774,000 followers. Blaze also has a Facebook page with just under 8,000 followers and a Twitter handle with just around 4,500.

In the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings, Gaither finished with a 10-2 record and as the No. 28 ranked team in the state.

More about Gaither High School

Gaither High School, located in Tampa, Florida, is part of Hillsborough County Public Schools. Established in 1984, Gaither is known for its strong academic programs and a wide range of extracurricular activities, including a competitive athletics program. The school’s teams, known as the Cowboys, compete in various sports within the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA). Gaither is recognized for fostering school spirit, sportsmanship, and academic achievement among its students.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sunshine State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Florida.