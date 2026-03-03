Iowa high school football district could cancel 2026 season

An Iowa high school football district is considering a pause next season. As KCCI reported, the Central Decatur Community School District board is in favor of suspending its football program in 2026. Instead, they will support eight-man junior varsity football in the upcoming season. Central Decatur finished the 2025 season with a 2-6 record.

Cancelling programs has been an unfortunate trend in the Hawkeye State. In another KCCI report last September, seven high schools cancelled their 2025 schedules, including three that closed their campaigns before playing a game.

Meanwhile, one school (Siouxland Christian) canceled its season after playing one game. They were already trailing by 60 points by halftime in their only game in 2025. Low participation and concerns about player safety are common reasons for cancellations. A high school football coach even resigned to force the school to cancel the season.

Iowa high school football has seven competitive classes, including eight-man football. The 36 high schools with the most enrollees constitute Class 5A. The next 72 schools, ranked by enrollment, are split between 4A and 3A.

The first Iowa High School Athletic Association football playoffs started in 1972. Last year, 16 teams participated in the state playoffs for Classes 5A, 4A, and 3A. Conversely, the state tournament for 2A, 1A, and A started with 32 teams each. Thirty-two more teams participated in the eight-man playoffs.

