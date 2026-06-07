Irvington (Ca.) football to field JV team after initially canceling 2026 season

Fremont (Calif.) Irvington High School had previously decided that they won’t have a football program for the 2026 season. Now the school is slightly changing their tune, but only for one level of football.

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According to a report by The Mercury News, the school has changed course and plans on fielding a junior varsity team after initially canceling their 2026 California high school football season. Plans are still in place to cancel the varsity season for the fall.

The remaining varsity players from Irvington are still able to immediately transfer to neighboring schools like Washington or Kennedy, which are within the district under a hardship waiver to continue playing high school football.

The Vikings had initially decided after six months of trying to find a new head coach for the football program and with player numbers dwindling, the school to cancel the upcoming season. Irvington’s player numbers reached dire straights as the report stated participation was between 17 to 20 student-athletes for the upcoming California high school football campaign.

“Only 17-20 eligible players combined across both JV and Varsity teams,” a letter to to players and parents said about the school’s previous decision to suspend the football program. “Even if we were able to hire a coach and staff at this time, we do not have enough players to safely field a varsity team or complete the required summer conditioning.”

Anthony Jackson had stepped down as the school’s head coach back in December, creating a vacancy for a Vikings’ squad that went 7-4 last season with a roster around 30 players, according to MaxPreps.

More about Irvington High School

“Irvington High School, located in Fremont, CA, is known for its strong academic programs, diverse student body, and commitment to excellence. The school offers a variety of Advanced Placement courses, extracurricular activities, and competitive athletics. With a focus on student leadership, the school follows the “Houses System” to promote community and collaboration. Irvington Vikings take pride in their spirit, innovation, and dedication to success.”