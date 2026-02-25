Island Coast (Fla.) football tabs former Florida Gator QB as head coach

A former Florida Gators’ quarterback is set to become the next head football coach at Island Coast High School (Fla.).

According to a social media post, Justin Midgett announced that he’s accepted the head coaching vacancy at Island Coast. Midgett was at the University of Florida in 2003 and 2004 as a reserve quarterback.

“Excited to announce that I have accepted the Head Football Coaching position at Island Coast High School. Let’s get to work,” Midgett said in the post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

During his high school days, Midgett was ranked among one of the top quarterbacks in the nation and earned Class 4A first-team all-state selection.

In his senior season at Charlotte (Punta Gorda, FL), Midgett threw for 2,489 yards and 21 touchdowns while leading the Fighting Tarpons to the state semifinals in 2002. Midgett in his junior campaign in 2001 threw for 1,653 yards and 18 scores.

Now Midgett will be tasked in turning around a Island Coast football program that has fallen on tough times over the past decade, having only finished above the .500 mark once since 2014 when the Gators went 6-4 in 2020. The last time before that, Island Coast went 10-3 in 2014.

The Gators have ended 10 of the 11 seasons with a losing record, experiencing three one-win campaigns during that stretch.

Island Coast ended this past season with a 1-9 record and finished ranked No. 480 in the state according to the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings.

