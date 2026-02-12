Iverson Classic roster announced for 2026 game

Two-dozen of the nation’s top high school basketball players are headed to Virginia this spring to play in the 10th annual Iverson Classic All-American game.

On Wednesday, rosters were released for the elite invitation-only event, which will take place on May 2 inside the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia. Prior to that on April 30, players will compete in the 24K Showcase & Iverson Games, which includes a dunk contest, 3-point shootout and and 1v1 competition.

It will take place just a month after the McDonald’s All-American week, set for March 31 in Glendale, Arizona. And this iteration includes a few players who were snubbed from the McDAAG selections earlier this month.

Below are the 24 players selected to the event:

PF Tyran Stokes

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1

School (Hometown): Rainier Beach (Louisville, KY)

Status: Uncommitted

PG Deron Rippey Jr.

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 8

School (Hometown): Blair Academy (Brooklyn, NY)

Status: Committed to Duke

SG Bryson Howard

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 9

School (Hometown): Heritage (Frisco, TX)

Status: Signed with Duke

C Adonis Ratliff

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 17

School (Hometown): Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY)

Status: Signed with USC

C Arafan Diane

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 20

School (Hometown): Iowa United Prep (Montreal, QC)

Status: Committed to Houston

C Darius Ratliff

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 21

School (Hometown): Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY)

Status: Signed with USC

SG Abdou Toure

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 23

School (Hometown): Notre Dame (West Haven, CT)

Status: Signed with Arkansas

SG Colben Landrew

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 24

School (Hometown): Wheeler (Alabaster, AL)

Status: Signed with UConn

PG Miles Sadler

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 26

School (Hometown): CIA Bella Vista Prep (Glendale, AZ)

Status: Signed with West Virginia

PF Latrell Allmond

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 28

School (Hometown): Petersburg (Richmond, VA)

Status: Signed with Oklahoma State

SF Tajh Ariza

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 37

School (Hometown): Link Academy (Playa Del Rey, CA)

Status: Signed with Oregon

SG Dakari Spear

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 39

School (Hometown): Dynamic Prep (Dallas, TX)

Status: Signed with Texas Tech

SF Alex Constanza

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 41

School (Hometown): SPIRE Academy (Miami, FL)

Status: Signed with Georgetown

PG Ikenna Alozie

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 42

School (Hometown): Dream City Christian (Lagos)

Status: Signed with Houston

SG Anthony Felesi

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 44

School (Hometown): Utah Prep (Orem, UT)

Status: Signed with Pittsburgh

SF Chris Washington Jr.

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 47

School (Hometown): Providence Christian (Gainesville, FL)

Status: Uncommitted

PG Luke Ertel

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 49

School (Hometown): Mount Vernon (Mount Vernon, IN)

Status: Signed with Purdue

SG Quentin Coleman

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 50

School (Hometown): The Principia School (Saint Louis, MO)

Status: Signed with Wake Forest

PF Davion Adkins

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 52

School (Hometown): Prolific Prep (Dallas, TX)

Status: Signed with Kansas

SF Vaughn Karvala

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 54

School (Hometown): CIA Bella Vista Prep (Oregon, WI)

Status: Signed with Indiana

C Marcis Ponder

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 55

School (Hometown): Gillion Academy (Miami, FL)

Status: Signed with Florida State

SF Jalen Montonati

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 69

School (Hometown): Owasso (Owasso, OK)

Status: Signed with Oklahoma State

PG Junior County

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 70

School (Hometown): Wasatch Academy (Salt Lake City, UT)

Status: Signed with UConn

PG Anthony Brown Jr.

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 84

School (Hometown): Archbishop Carroll (Washington, DC)

Status: Committed to Vanderbilt