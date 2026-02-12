Iverson Classic roster announced for 2026 game
Two-dozen of the nation’s top high school basketball players are headed to Virginia this spring to play in the 10th annual Iverson Classic All-American game.
On Wednesday, rosters were released for the elite invitation-only event, which will take place on May 2 inside the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia. Prior to that on April 30, players will compete in the 24K Showcase & Iverson Games, which includes a dunk contest, 3-point shootout and and 1v1 competition.
It will take place just a month after the McDonald’s All-American week, set for March 31 in Glendale, Arizona. And this iteration includes a few players who were snubbed from the McDAAG selections earlier this month.
Below are the 24 players selected to the event:
PF Tyran Stokes
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1
School (Hometown): Rainier Beach (Louisville, KY)
Status: Uncommitted
PG Deron Rippey Jr.
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 8
School (Hometown): Blair Academy (Brooklyn, NY)
Status: Committed to Duke
SG Bryson Howard
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 9
School (Hometown): Heritage (Frisco, TX)
Status: Signed with Duke
C Adonis Ratliff
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 17
School (Hometown): Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY)
Status: Signed with USC
C Arafan Diane
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 20
School (Hometown): Iowa United Prep (Montreal, QC)
Status: Committed to Houston
C Darius Ratliff
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 21
School (Hometown): Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY)
Status: Signed with USC
SG Abdou Toure
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 23
School (Hometown): Notre Dame (West Haven, CT)
Status: Signed with Arkansas
SG Colben Landrew
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 24
School (Hometown): Wheeler (Alabaster, AL)
Status: Signed with UConn
PG Miles Sadler
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 26
School (Hometown): CIA Bella Vista Prep (Glendale, AZ)
Status: Signed with West Virginia
PF Latrell Allmond
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 28
School (Hometown): Petersburg (Richmond, VA)
Status: Signed with Oklahoma State
SF Tajh Ariza
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 37
School (Hometown): Link Academy (Playa Del Rey, CA)
Status: Signed with Oregon
SG Dakari Spear
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 39
School (Hometown): Dynamic Prep (Dallas, TX)
Status: Signed with Texas Tech
SF Alex Constanza
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 41
School (Hometown): SPIRE Academy (Miami, FL)
Status: Signed with Georgetown
PG Ikenna Alozie
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 42
School (Hometown): Dream City Christian (Lagos)
Status: Signed with Houston
SG Anthony Felesi
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 44
School (Hometown): Utah Prep (Orem, UT)
Status: Signed with Pittsburgh
SF Chris Washington Jr.
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 47
School (Hometown): Providence Christian (Gainesville, FL)
Status: Uncommitted
PG Luke Ertel
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 49
School (Hometown): Mount Vernon (Mount Vernon, IN)
Status: Signed with Purdue
SG Quentin Coleman
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 50
School (Hometown): The Principia School (Saint Louis, MO)
Status: Signed with Wake Forest
PF Davion Adkins
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 52
School (Hometown): Prolific Prep (Dallas, TX)
Status: Signed with Kansas
SF Vaughn Karvala
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 54
School (Hometown): CIA Bella Vista Prep (Oregon, WI)
Status: Signed with Indiana
C Marcis Ponder
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 55
School (Hometown): Gillion Academy (Miami, FL)
Status: Signed with Florida State
SF Jalen Montonati
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 69
School (Hometown): Owasso (Owasso, OK)
Status: Signed with Oklahoma State
PG Junior County
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 70
School (Hometown): Wasatch Academy (Salt Lake City, UT)
Status: Signed with UConn
PG Anthony Brown Jr.
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 84
School (Hometown): Archbishop Carroll (Washington, DC)
Status: Committed to Vanderbilt