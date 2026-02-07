Jackson (AL) hires Saraland assistant Ryan Little as next HFC

A top Alabama high school football assistant will be on the move to accept one of the state’s head coaching vacancies.

According to a AL.com report, back-to-back Alabama Class 4A state champion Jackson (AL) has hired Saraland (AL) assistant coach Ryan Little to become the program’s next head football coach. There’s familiarity with this hiring as Little served as the defensive coordinator at Jackson from 2018-2019, per the report.

“There are a few jobs across the state that, as a football coach, you circle,” Little said via the report. “Jackson has been circled for me for 20 years. I was able to be there with coach Powell and always hoped that one day I would get a chance to come back and lead this program. It’s exciting.”

Little takes over for Cody Flournoy, who last month accepted the Phenix City Central head football coaching position. At Jackson is where Flournoy made a name for himself as one of Alabama’s top head coaches as he compiled a 69-21 record, which included four double-digit winning seasons.

Jackson finished with a 13-2 record and as the No. 10 in the state, according to the final Alabama 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Jackson High School

Jackson High School, located in Jackson, Alabama, offers a diverse athletics program for its students, including sports such as football, basketball, baseball, and volleyball. The school has a rich history in athletics, particularly in football, where the Aggies have achieved notable success, including two state championships in 1979 and 2011. The school’s commitment to fostering athletic talent is reflected in its participation across various sports and its active engagement with the community. With a current enrollment of around 320 students, Jackson High School emphasizes both academic and athletic excellence.

For Alabama high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Yellowhammer State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Alabama.