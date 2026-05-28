Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines football reveals 2026 slate

Florida high school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one region that is always a breeding ground for college prospects is over in the Northeast Florida region (Duval, Nassau, St. John’s counties), with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

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A team that broke through for their first state championship since 2018 was the Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines, which returns as one of Florida high school football’s top programs heading into the 2026 campaign.

Raines is coming off a 14-0 season where the Vikings upended Miami Northwestern for the 3A crown down at Pitbull Stadium in Miami. The Vikings lose a number of key starters from last year’s state championship team, but have added several newcomers that figure to make an impact this fall.

Though the team loses quarterback Timothy Cole, the Vikings will have a new starter in Class of 2029 passer Sa’Mon Ellison-Morgan slinging the rock this fall. Raines released their 2026 schedule on Thursday and the slate is one of the most difficult for teams from the 904.

The full Raines 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 14 – at Jacksonville (Fla.) First Coast – Kickoff Classic

Aug. 21 – at Orange Park (Fla.) Oakleaf

Aug. 28 – Jacksonville (Fla.) Baldwin

Sep. 4 – at Jacksonville (Fla.) Ed White

Sep. 11 – at Jacksonville (Fla.) Terry Parker

Sep. 18 – Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin

Oct. 2 – Venice (Fla.)

Oct. 9 – at Jacksonville (Fla.) Bishop Kenny

Oct. 16 – Jacksonville (Fla.) Riverside

Oct. 23 – at Cocoa (Fla.)

Oct. 31 – Jacksonville (Fla.) Jean Ribault

Get your Popcorn ready 🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/rilbIt7ada — Raines High School Football (@rainesfootball) May 28, 2026

More about Raines High School

Raines High School, located in Jacksonville, Florida, is a respected public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Raines’ athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving regional and state recognition. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.