Jacob Hodges named Glen Allen (VA) head football coach

Almost exactly two months after Malik Sexton Sr. stepped down as Glen Allen (VA) head football coach, the program has announced who will be his successor for the 2026 season and beyond.

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According to an announcement by Glen Allen High School on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Jaguars have tabbed Buchanan (VA) James River head coach Jacob Hodges as the team’s next lead man. Hodges in his five seasons at the helm of the James River football program put together a 17-35 record.

Introducing our new Head Football Coach at Glen Allen Athletics, Jacob Hodges! We are excited for the leadership and vision he will bring to our student-athletes. Let’s go, team!

Introducing our new Head Football Coach at Glen Allen Athletics, Jacob Hodges! We are excited for the leadership and vision he will bring to our student-athletes. Let's go, team! pic.twitter.com/DI5zN3UTGg — Coach J (@GAHS_DSA) May 12, 2026

Hodges takes over for Sexton, whose first campaign in 2024 with Jaguars was his best season when the team went 10-2 and reached the VHSL postseason. After just two seasons at the helm of the Glen Allen football program, Sexton leaves as he compiled a 15-8 record and four of the eight losses coming by a touchdown or less.

Glen Allen got off to a hot start to the season last fall, starting off with a 5-2 mark before losing their last four games of the 2025 campaign.

The Jaguars this past season finished with a 5-6 record and as the No. 50 in the state, according to the final Virginia 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

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