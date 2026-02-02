Jacob Rutter tabbed as next HFC at Arizona College Prep

Arizona College Prep (Ariz.) looked into their past to find their way into the future.

The school announced on Monday that they have tabbed Highland (Ariz.) defensive coordinator Jacob Rutter as their next head football coach. Rutter previously served as a defensive coordinator at Arizona College Prep before going to Highland.

“It is an honor to be recommended to lead the ACP football program,” Rutter said in the statement. “I am excited to work with our players, coaches, administration, staff, parents, and the entire ACP community. My goal is to build strong relationships, develop our student-athletes on and off the field, and continue to grow a competitive football program that represents ACP with pride.”

ACP announces Jacob Rutter (@JRutt_4) as their next head football coach, pending board approval. His coaching resume includes stops at ACP and Highland, spending the last few seasons at Highland as their defensive coordinator. Also has been the head track coach at both school. pic.twitter.com/q0F2FQetiA — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) February 2, 2026

“I look forward to supporting and working with Coach Rutter as he leads our football program,” Arizona College Prep principal Rob Bickes said via the statement. “Coach Rutter’s passion for building relationships, developing young men, and creating disciplined, competitive teams aligns perfectly with our vision for ACP athletics. His experience and leadership will be a tremendous asset to our student-athletes and our school community.”

The Knights ended this past season with a 10-2 record and finished as one of the state’s best teams, ranked No. 22 in the final 2025 Arizona High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Arizona College Prep

Arizona College Prep in Chandler, AZ, is a premier college-preparatory school focused on providing a rigorous academic experience designed to prepare students for higher education and future success. With a commitment to excellence, the school offers a broad range of programs, including STEM, arts, and extracurricular activities. Arizona College Prep cultivates a strong community environment where students are encouraged to develop leadership, critical thinking, and collaboration skills, ensuring they are well-prepared for the challenges ahead.

For Arizona high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Grand Canyon State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Arizona.