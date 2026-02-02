Jacob Rutter tabbed as next HFC at Arizona College Prep
Arizona College Prep (Ariz.) looked into their past to find their way into the future.
The school announced on Monday that they have tabbed Highland (Ariz.) defensive coordinator Jacob Rutter as their next head football coach. Rutter previously served as a defensive coordinator at Arizona College Prep before going to Highland.
“It is an honor to be recommended to lead the ACP football program,” Rutter said in the statement. “I am excited to work with our players, coaches, administration, staff, parents, and the entire ACP community. My goal is to build strong relationships, develop our student-athletes on and off the field, and continue to grow a competitive football program that represents ACP with pride.”
“I look forward to supporting and working with Coach Rutter as he leads our football program,” Arizona College Prep principal Rob Bickes said via the statement. “Coach Rutter’s passion for building relationships, developing young men, and creating disciplined, competitive teams aligns perfectly with our vision for ACP athletics. His experience and leadership will be a tremendous asset to our student-athletes and our school community.”
The Knights ended this past season with a 10-2 record and finished as one of the state’s best teams, ranked No. 22 in the final 2025 Arizona High School Football Massey Rankings.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Joey Aguilar
Files lawsuit vs. NCAA
- 2New
McDonald's All American
2026 roster revealed
- 3
Kemon Spell
5-star RB commits to UGA
- 4Trending
Rivals Industry Ranking
Final 2026 five-stars
- 5
AP Poll
Top 25 sees big shakeup
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
More about Arizona College Prep
Arizona College Prep in Chandler, AZ, is a premier college-preparatory school focused on providing a rigorous academic experience designed to prepare students for higher education and future success. With a commitment to excellence, the school offers a broad range of programs, including STEM, arts, and extracurricular activities. Arizona College Prep cultivates a strong community environment where students are encouraged to develop leadership, critical thinking, and collaboration skills, ensuring they are well-prepared for the challenges ahead.
How to Follow Arizona High School Football
For Arizona high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Grand Canyon State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Arizona.