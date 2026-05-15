Jamal White named new Winslow Township (NJ) head football coach

The two-time defending New Jersey high school football state champion Atco (NJ) Winslow Township Eagles are turning the page from the off-season of change as they have named a new head coach, according to a NJ.com report.

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Per the report, the Eagles have tabbed Jamal White, a successful South Jersey offensive coordinator, as the program’s next head football coach. This would be White’s first head coaching job according to the report.

White will have his hands full in trying to keep the Eagles atop of the mountain in New Jersey as the team will certainly look different come the 2026 season.

Previous Eagles’ head coach Bill Belton was tabbed as St. Augustine Prep‘s lead man of the football program back last month. Belton led Winslow Township to back-to-back NJSIAA Public Group 4 state championships. Belton has found plenty of success coaching at his alma mater the last four years as he compiled a 42-9 record, winning three straight sectional titles along with the consecutive state championships.

That wasn’t the only shakeup, however, that the Eagles had to go through as they also lost their record-setting quarterback in Class of 2027 talent Jalen Parker, who ultimately ended up transferring to Gloucester Catholic (NJ) for the 2026 season.

Parker stands alone with the all-time New Jersey state record at 107 career touchdown passes and counting heading into his senior season.

The junior finished the 2025 New Jersey school football season with 40 touchdown passes, adding two more in Winslow Township’s 34-21 victory over Ramapo in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Group 4 state championship game. Parker through 13 games, according to MaxPreps, has completed 194 of 310 passes for 3,048 yards and 38 touchdowns.

Winslow Township ended this past season with a 12-2 record and finishing at No. 5 in the final 2025 New Jersey high school football rankings.

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