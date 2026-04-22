James Lawson (Tenn.) football hires former NFL running back as head coach

The Nashville (Tenn.) James Lawson Lightning football program made a splash hire on Wednesday afternoon in announcing their next head coach.

According to a report by Main Street Preps, the Lightning have tabbed former University of Tennessee and Cleveland Browns running back Montario Hardesty as the program’s next head football coach. Hardesty rushed for 1,345 yards and scored 13 touchdowns for the Volunteers back in the 2009 college football season.

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“I am truly thankful for this opportunity to lead young men as they develop into winners on and off the field,” Hardesty said in the report via a press release. “Thank you to (Principal Stephen) Sheaffer (and athletic director) Pete Froedden for entrusting me with this leadership role. We want to be a beacon of Light for our community. Go Lightning!”

Hardesty will step in for Brian Lilly, who stepped away after the school’s opening three seasons and compiled an overall mark of 10-20, including reaching the postseason in 2025 for the first time ever.

During Hardesty’s time playing for Tennessee, the bruising running back rushed for a total of 2,391 yards and scored 26 touchdowns from 2005 to 2009. After his time on Rocky Top, Hardesty was selected in the second round, No. 59 overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2010 NFL Draft. For the Browns, Hardesty would play three seasons and rush for 537 yards.

James Lawson in 2025 finished with a 3-7 record and as the state’s No. 157th ranked team, according to the final Tennessee High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about James Lawson High School

James Lawson High School, located in Nashville, TN, serves a diverse student body and emphasizes a well-rounded education that includes academics, arts, and athletics. As part of the Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools, Lawson offers various specialized programs, including four distinct academies focusing on different career paths. The school is committed to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment, encouraging students to excel both in the classroom and on the field. With a strong focus on community engagement and student involvement, Lawson is dedicated to preparing students for future success​.

For Tennessee high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Volunteer State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Tennessee.