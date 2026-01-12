Jamey DuBose no longer heading up Bainbridge (Ga.) football

It looks like 3-time Alabama state championship head coach Jamey DuBose will no longer be heading up Bainbridge (Ga.) High School’s football program.

According to a post by the Fired Football Coaches of Georgia on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Bainbridge head football coaching position is back open as DuBose is being tied to the recently vacated Phenix City Central (Ala.) job, with Patrick Nix announcing that he’s retiring last week.

There’s plenty of familiarity with the potential pairing of DuBose and Phenix City Central as the head coach led the Red Devils to a state title in 2018.

DuBose’s most recent stop was at Biloxi (MS), where he guided the Indians the last two seasons with an overall record of 8-14.

DuBose, who has an overall record of 174-69 all-time, had previously stepped down as the Biloxi coach earlier last month ahead of accepting the job at Bainbridge, which parted ways with Jay Walls during the 2025 season after a 0-6 start. Walls went 1-15 through two seasons as the head coach of the Bearcats.

There was high expectations with DuBose taking over the Bainbridge job after he’s already had coaching stops at Biloxi, Prattville (Ala.), Central-Phenix City (Ala.), Orange Beach (Ala.) and Lowndes (GA). DuBose led Prattville to state championships in 2008 and 2011, while also leading Phenix City Central to a title in 2018.

More about Bainbridge High School

