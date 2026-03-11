Jamie Harless named Union High School football coach following Travis Turner scandal

After former head coach Travis Turner has become a fugitive, Union High School hired Jamie Harless to take over their football program. Before joining the Bears, Harless guided the Lord Boutetourt football team to 134 wins, four regional titles, and three state runner-up finishes in 14 years.

Harless led the Cavaliers to a 9-4 record last season. However, their season ended with a 65-34 loss to Magna Vista. Harless never had a losing season at Lord Boutetort, while his best finish was 14-1 in 2019.

Meanwhile, Travis Turner’s whereabouts remain unknown after the authorities started searching for him due to alleged possession of child pornography and using a computer to solicit a minor. Despite his absence, the Bears remained a Virginia high school football powerhouse.

Last season, Union finished with a 13-1 record, with its only loss to Glenvar. All but one of their victories were by double digits, and they’ve limited eight opponents to seven points or less, including three shutouts. The Bears have had 14 consecutive winning seasons, including 13-1 records in three instances.

Despite disappearing before a playoff game, a recent report revealed that Travis Turner remained on the Union High School payroll. However, the school administrators argued that while he was still on the list, it doesn’t mean that he continued to receive his salary. Likewise, it may be that the school failed to remove him from the payroll.

