Jamie Rodgers, Bradford (Fla.) part ways after 4 seasons

Bradford (Fla.) and head football coach Jamie Rodgers have decided to part ways after four seasons.

According to a statement obtained by FlaHSFootball.com, Rodgers and the Tornadoes have mutually parted ways. Rodgers in his four seasons leading the Tornadoes compiled a 47-7 record, including a trip to the Class 2S state championship game in 2024. Below is the statement released by Bradford regarding Rodgers departure from the football program.

After a successful four-year run, the Bradford Tornadoes and Head Football Coach Jamie Rodgers have decided to part ways. We are thankful for his contributions to Bradford High School and our student-athletes. With a strong foundation already in place, Bradford High School will conduct a thorough search to identify the best possible leader to guide our program into its next chapter. We are excited for what the future holds for Tornado Nation!

#BREAKING: After 4 years Bradford has announced that Jamie Rodgers and the school has parted ways. Rodgers led the Tornadoes to two state semifinal appearances and a state championship appearance and three regional final appearances in that four year stretch #flhsfb @FHS7v7A… pic.twitter.com/WVJbPoKSen — FloridaHSFootball.com (@FlaHSFootball) January 6, 2026

Every season at the helm of the Tornadoes, Rodgers won no less than 10 games leading Bradford. Rodgers’ best season was in 2024 when he guided the program to the Class 2S state championship game, with the Tornadoes falling to Cocoa, 20-6.

Rodgers has also had coaching stints at Suwannee (2012-2015), Baker County (2016-2019) and Cook County (2019-2021) in Georgia, respectively.

More about Bradford High School

Bradford High School, located in Starke, FL, is a public institution that serves the educational needs of students in Bradford County. Known as the “Tornadoes,” the school’s athletics program is a source of pride, with teams competing in various sports. The school emphasizes academic achievement alongside athletic excellence, fostering a well-rounded environment for student growth. The school’s colors are maroon and gold, symbolizing its rich tradition and competitive spirit.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sunshine State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Florida.