Jamie Rodgers, Bradford (Fla.) part ways after 4 seasons
Bradford (Fla.) and head football coach Jamie Rodgers have decided to part ways after four seasons.
According to a statement obtained by FlaHSFootball.com, Rodgers and the Tornadoes have mutually parted ways. Rodgers in his four seasons leading the Tornadoes compiled a 47-7 record, including a trip to the Class 2S state championship game in 2024. Below is the statement released by Bradford regarding Rodgers departure from the football program.
After a successful four-year run, the Bradford Tornadoes and Head Football Coach Jamie Rodgers have decided to part ways. We are thankful for his contributions to Bradford High School and our student-athletes. With a strong foundation already in place, Bradford High School will conduct a thorough search to identify the best possible leader to guide our program into its next chapter. We are excited for what the future holds for Tornado Nation!
Every season at the helm of the Tornadoes, Rodgers won no less than 10 games leading Bradford. Rodgers’ best season was in 2024 when he guided the program to the Class 2S state championship game, with the Tornadoes falling to Cocoa, 20-6.
Rodgers has also had coaching stints at Suwannee (2012-2015), Baker County (2016-2019) and Cook County (2019-2021) in Georgia, respectively.
Top 10
- 1Hot
Transfer Portal Predictions
Nakos calls his shot
- 2New
Nick Saban
Details coaching tree in CFP
- 3
Byrum Brown
USF QB heading to SEC
- 4
Austin Simmons
Ole Miss QB commits to SEC foe
- 5
Ashton Daniels
Auburn QB headed to ACC
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
More about Bradford High School
Bradford High School, located in Starke, FL, is a public institution that serves the educational needs of students in Bradford County. Known as the “Tornadoes,” the school’s athletics program is a source of pride, with teams competing in various sports. The school emphasizes academic achievement alongside athletic excellence, fostering a well-rounded environment for student growth. The school’s colors are maroon and gold, symbolizing its rich tradition and competitive spirit.
How to Follow Florida High School Football
For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sunshine State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Florida.