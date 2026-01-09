Jamie Rodgers returns for second stint at Baker County (Fla.)

For the second time in his high school football coaching career, Jamie Rodgers is back at Baker County Senior High School (Fla.).

According to an announcement by the school on Facebook, Baker County welcomed back Rodgers as their next head football coach. Rodgers had just earlier this week stepped down as the lead man of the Bradford Tornadoes after four seasons.

BCHS welcomes Coach Jamie Rodgers back and we look forward to the positive impact he will have on our students, school, and community.

Baker County makes it official… Jamie Rodgers has returned for his second stint as head coach at his alma mater.

Rodgers in his four seasons leading the Tornadoes compiled a 47-7 record, including a trip to the Class 2S state championship game in 2024.

Every season at the helm of the Tornadoes, Rodgers won no less than 10 games leading Bradford. Rodgers’ best season was in 2024 when he guided the program to the Class 2S state championship game, with the Tornadoes falling to Cocoa, 20-6.

Rodgers takes over for Brock Canaday, who lasted one season leading the Wildcats to a 4-7 record and reaching the Class 3A playoffs. The Wildcats finishing below .500 in 2025 was the first time they had done so since 2014, when the team also finished 4-7, according to MaxPreps.

The former Bradford coach returns to Baker County where he once led the Wildcats to the Class 5A state championship game back in 2017, with the team going 13-2 that season and falling to Plantation American Heritage in the final.

Rodgers has also had coaching stints at Suwannee (2012-2015), Baker County (2016-2019) and Cook County (2019-2021) in Georgia, respectively.

