Jason Miller resigns as head football coach at Leuzinger (Calif.)

Leuzinger (Calif.) football program has seen a lot of action during the off-season when it comes to student-athlete transfers out to other schools. That was enough to force Jason Miller, an alum of the Olympians, to step away from the program after just two seasons, according to reports.

Miller, who cited coaching burnout as the reasoning to his resignation, led Leuzinger to the CIF Southern Section Division 2 semifinals last season, with the team winning 10-plus games for the first time since the 2016 campaign.

“With the changing landscape of high school football, I’ve been feeling symptoms of burnout. My last four or five seasons have been league championship seasons. But the changing landscape of high school, the pay to play, NIL, all of it is not sitting with me. I’m always going to do things the traditional way,” Miller said via a Daily Breeze report.

Jason Miller has resigned as football coach at Leuzinger citing burnout. Many of his top players have been transferring lately. Had a great team this past season in D2. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 24, 2026

The Olympians have seen a bevy of transfer movement out of the program happen after the season ended, including Class of 2028 three-star quarterback Russell Sekona leaving Leuzinger and enrolling at national powerhouse Mater Dei.

Sekona was a huge component on offense behind center for the Olympians in 2025 as the sophomore had completed 92 of 147 passes for 1,691 yards, 22 touchdowns to only four interceptions.

Leuzinger is coming off a 11-2 season and finished last season as the state’s No. 29 ranked team, according to the final 2025 California High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Leuzinger High School

Leuzinger High School, founded in 1932, serves a diverse student body and prides itself on both academic and athletic achievement. The school’s football and basketball teams are well-established within the CIF Southern Section, competing with dedication and enthusiasm. The school is known for fostering a sense of community, with a focus on both education and extracurricular success, reflecting its Olympian mascot’s ideals of excellence.

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