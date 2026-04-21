Jeff Fox stepping down as Nordonia (OH) football head coach

Jeff Fox has been a mainstay at Macedonia (OH) Nordonia over the last 14 years as the program’s head football coach, but on Tuesday the school announced there would be a change for the 2026 season.

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According to a report by Cleveland.com, Fox is stepping down as the head football coach at Nordonia and will be heading to Willoughby (OH) South, his alma mater, to become the school’s athletic director. The report adds, however, the school already has their sights set on who Fox’s potential replacement might be in assistant Scott Barwidi.

“The Nordonia High School Athletic Department would like to thank Coach Fox for all of his hard work and commitment to the Nordonia football program and community,” Nordonia said in a press release about Fox’s resignation as head coach. “We wish Jeff the best as he returns home to embark upon the next phase of his career.”

“The Nordonia High School Athletic Department is confident that Coach Barwidi will provide the continuity and dedication needed to continue the ongoing Nordonia football tradition, while keeping the success going both on and off the field.”

Over the course of Fox’s 14 seasons running the Knights’ football team, the head coach compiled an overall record of 106-56, including state championship run in 2014.

Nordonia ended the last season with a 8-4 record and as the state’s No. 78th ranked team, according to the final 2025 Ohio High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Nordonia High School

Nordonia High School is located in Macedonia, Ohio, and serves students in grades 9 through 12. The school prides itself on its academic achievements and offers a wide range of extracurricular activities, including a strong athletics program. The Nordonia Knights compete in various sports, emphasizing teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship. With dedicated coaches and supportive staff, Nordonia’s athletic teams strive for excellence and foster a sense of community among students and fans alike.

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