Jenks high school football faces challenging gauntlet to open its 2026 schedule
Last season, Jenks High School football finished with a 10-2 record, including a 6-1 district record in the OSSAA Class 6A-1. However, their season ended with a 39-36 defeat to Owasso in the state semifinals.
This year, the Trojans are hoping for a better finish, especially in winning the state championship. However, to build a stronger case for that goal, they must first undergo a grueling three-week schedule to open the season.
Bill Haisten of Tulsa World reported that Jenks High School football will open the season against Southlake Carroll at the Cotton Bowl on August 28. The Dragons finished fourth in the final Massey Rankings for 2025 after ending the season at 14-1. However, their only loss came at the hands of DeSoto in the University Interscholastic League Conference 6A Division 2 state semifinals, dashing their championship aspirations. This year, the Dragons will have Lee Munn as head coach, following Riley Dodge, who took a coaching position at Southern Methodist University.
After facing Southlake Carroll, Jenks will play against Rogers on September 4. The Mountaineers won ten games but suffered a double-overtime loss to Bryant in the Arkansas high school football Class 7A state semifinals.
Finally, Jenks High School football will face Bixby on September 11. The Spartans were the best team in the nation last year, based on Massey. Bixby has won eight consecutive state championships, including four straight since transferring to Class 6AI.
How to Follow Oklahoma High School Football
For Oklahoma high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment. The Rivals High School Scoreboard serves as your primary source for tracking all the high school football excitement throughout Oklahoma, from thrilling finishes to outstanding performances.